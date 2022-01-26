The Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation is one of the leading centres for plastic and aesthetic surgery and treatment. The clinic, founded by Dr Sanjay Parashar, is one of the largest for cosmetic care in the Middle East and is known for providing the best quality and safe treatment.
With the motto ‘Quality and better service’, the Cocoona Centre is one of the best destinations to take care of all your cosmetic needs. Its services are hugely popular and cater to a wide multi-cultural audience from across the globe.
While patient safety is a collective responsibility of all — the surgeon, nurses, administrative staff and the patient — it’s the biggest concern for the patient and the family of the patient undergoing the procedure. At Cocoona, patients are given the assurance of safety by covering post-The Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation is accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), for maintaining international standards for treatment and patient safety. It is also a member of the prestigious Dubai Medical Tourism Club, which is proof of the quality of care it provides.
A great option for medical tourism for the international patients, the services include complete assistance in local accommodation, transport and flight booking facilities. It also provides patients with a secure and comfortable environment, so that they can easily relax before or after the treatment. The facility provides specially designed packages for travelling patients. Besides, medical insurance is provided to traveling patients to cover any unforeseen complications.
A highly qualified and experienced team of doctors, therapists, nurses, patient counselors, technicians, front desk, and customer service staff work together to provide patients with a world-class experience in pre and post-surgery care. Utilising ultra-advanced technologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting edge procedures, Cocoona Centre aims to provide its patients the highest levels of service. The centre also helps you live the difference and win your confidence back.