I am cynical about advertising, but the women I truly believe in (and they are always women) are those who act in the fabric softener and detergent ads, who bury their noses in their queen-size beds with all the abandon of a clubber hoovering up a massive line of cocaine. It’s also true that different people’s beds smell different according to the washing powder they use. This is a little like an olfactory version of Proust’s madeleine: if you one day accidentally buy the same brand as the ex you never got over, you’re done for.