As the day breaks, lamps are ignited around the Kani, signifying the victory of light over the dark. The Vishu Kani embodies a rich tapestry of tradition, serving as a grand invitation for prosperity and good fortune as the new year unfolds. It is not merely a visual spectacle but a profound ritual that nurtures hope and joy as families come together to embrace new beginnings. It is believed that seeing the kani, the first thing in the morning, will bring you happiness and prosperity for the rest of the year.