Pan Friday is Back! The biggest price drop of the year is live at Pan Home

Refresh your home for the season with inspired living, dining, bedroom, & outdoor updates

GN Focus Report
Pan Friday is Back! The biggest price drop of the year is live at Pan Home

If you’ve been thinking about refreshing your space, or even daydreaming about turning your living room, bedroom, or outdoor nook into a cozy, picture-perfect space, this is your sign to make it happen.

Happening from October 31st to December 7th, Pan Friday returns as the region’s most-anticipated home furnishings sale of the year with 50–90% off across thousands of choices in-store and online.

This means you get sink-in sofas, tasteful dining sets, serene bedroom sets, weatherproof gazebos, statement decor, unique art, and more for unbeatable prices, so every corner of your home can finally look the way you’ve imagined.

It’s the moment to go big on shopping without going big on budget. Whether you’re upgrading, moving, or finally saying yes to that wishlist piece, Pan Friday is where dream choices meet irresistible value.

Why Pan Friday is the event you don’t want to miss

There are sales, and then there’s Pan Friday.

This isn’t just another sale, it’s your full-home refresh moment. With deep discounts on modern, boho, minimal, classic, and contemporary furniture & decor designs, you can bring luxury looks home without the luxury price tag.

To make it all even sweeter, Pan Home offers flexible payment options, free delivery and assembly* (T&Cs apply), Click & Collect convenience, and next-day delivery, so your dream home comes together effortlessly.

Limited-time 11.11 deal

Just when you thought Pan Friday couldn’t get better, UAE shoppers get a little extra: a five-day 11.11 special on 10,000+ accessories. Think vases, cushions, décor accents, tableware, and more, the finishing touches that make a home feel complete. These special price drops land right in the middle of Pan Friday, giving you a golden chance to style more and spend less.

The perfect time to refresh your space

As the season of gatherings and the new year approach, it’s the perfect time to reimagine your living, dining, bedroom, or outdoor spaces.

Pan Friday is officially live, and the best finds are already moving fast. If you’ve been waiting around, now’s the time to shop and grab the best of the best deals, whether it’s for a small upgrade or a complete makeover.

Start browsing now.

Company News

