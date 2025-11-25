NADZ Healthcare crowned “Best Home Healthcare” at Health Magazine Awards 2025

“Healthcare is about more than tests and prescriptions — it’s about presence, trust and being there when people need you,” said Dr. Nadia Choudhry, Founder of NADZ Healthcare. “For 15 years I have answered the call — whether it was 3am or 3pm — and tonight’s recognition validates the simple philosophy that underpins NADZ: excellent medicine delivered with humanity and discretion. This award belongs to our clinical team and to the thousands of families who have trusted us with their care.”