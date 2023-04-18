Eid Al Fitr is one of the most important occasions of the year in the UAE as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Al-Futtaim IKEA invites you to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with an abundance of joy and make your home truly special. Known for its extensive range of home furnishing products and accessories of good design and functionality, Al-Futtaim IKEA is delighted to help you enjoy Eid Al Fitr with its curated gift guide.
Whether you’re looking to revamp your home, searching for gifting ideas for your loved ones or planning to display an impressive feast, Al-Futtaim IKEA has compiled gift hamper ideas at affordable prices for your inspiration of an ideal Eid gift. Al-Futtaim IKEA highlights ways you can create your perfect Eid basket with a mix of home furnishing and Swedish food market products to add a touch of warmth and joy to your home.
Idea 1:
What you can get for Dh500
If you want to go all out and gift an elegant table setup, then for Dh500, you can pick a 12-piece plate set, silverware, spice jars, cookware set, and utensil set. Add some healthy Swedish snacks such as organic pasta, rye crispbread, oat biscuits, assorted sauce mixes and fresh fruit jam, among other items to truly spoil your dear ones.
Idea 2:
What you can get for Dh300
If you are looking for something sweet and simple, for a price of Dh300, you can please your loved ones with convenient kitchenware items such as a stunning juice glass set, jug, tray and serving bowl along with delicious snacks including crisps, biscuits, juices and chocolate.
Idea 3:
What you can get for Dh200
If you are a tea lover, then priced at Dh200, you can pick a serving tray, a teapot, and teacups set, accompanied by Swedish special coffee and biscuits.
You can explore other gifting ideas available at any of our Al-Futtaim IKEA stores across the UAE or by simply visiting the online store. Join Al-Futtaim IKEA in celebrating Eid and creating cherishing memories in your home with these special gift ideas.
