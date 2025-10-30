Carbonnel marks 100 years with a magical celebration in Dubai

The legendary fragrance house marked its centenary with an Aladdin-themed celebration
It was a night where scent met story. The ballroom of The H Dubai shimmered under gold lights, transformed into an Arabian Nights fantasy complete with flying carpets, roaming genies, and the unmistakable warmth of perfumed air. Guests gathered to mark a rare milestone, 100 years of Carbonnel, one of Spain’s oldest and most respected perfume houses.
The evening opened with host Saif Khan welcoming guests into an ambience straight out of Aladdin. A belly dance performance set the tone, fluid, graceful, and radiant with energy. As the lights dimmed, a video chronicled Carbonnel’s remarkable journey, from a small distillery in 1925 Barcelona to a global perfumery powerhouse.
Then came the family, three generations of the Carbonnels, stepping onto the stage to applause. Christian Carbonnel, also known in the fragrance world as Chris Maurice, took the microphone with humility and heart.
“I really want to thank you all for being with us today to celebrate this special moment in Dubai,” he said. “Reaching 100 years as a company is a long and meaningful journey, and we’re grateful to share it with you. My father doesn’t like to speak much, so I’ll say a few words on behalf of the family, my children are the next generation, and I believe the future is bright for them, and for all of you.”
The heartfelt words drew loud applause before the night moved to the symbolic cake-cutting ceremony. As the host called the family forward, the crowd counted down, “Three, two, one!”, and the room erupted in cheers as a grand cake bearing the number 100 was cut.
No perfumery celebration is complete without rhythm, and Carbonnel’s evening pulsed with it. Dabkeh dancers along with a drummer took the stage next, filling the hall with infectious energy and a nod to the Middle Eastern markets that have been pivotal to Carbonnel’s legacy. Dinner followed, an elegant spread that had guests mingling, reminiscing, and raising toasts to a century of fragrance artistry.
After dinner, the performers returned, another round of belly dancing and Dabkeh, this time even livelier, as guests clapped and joined in. The night ended on a note of joy and nostalgia, a fitting close to a story that began a hundred years ago with a single distiller and a dream.
Away from the stage lights and the applause, Munira Rahman, Director, Brand Ambassador and Chief Marketing Officer, caught up with Christian Carbonnel, the brand's Creative Director, for a quick yet memorable chat, the kind of conversation that reveals more than any formal speech ever could.
Leaning into the easy rhythm of the moment, Christian spoke about the roots of the family business with quiet pride. “Our story began in 1925 with distillation,” he said. “In the 1980s, we started compounding fragrances and expanded into the Middle East. We were among the first to truly understand Oriental perfumery. I’m the third generation now, and the fourth is already on the way.”
When Munira asked why the centenary celebration was being held in Dubai, his answer came without pause. “Dubai has always been important to us. We’ve been here for 45 years, and this is where our Middle East journey began. It felt right to celebrate with the people who have been part of our story.”
The evening’s Aladdin theme, he added with a smile, was “a tribute to our roots in this region, magical, Oriental, full of imagination.”
Before wrapping up, Munira summed up the moment perfectly: “Turning history into legacy, and legacy into history, what an incredible journey.”
It was a short exchange, but it captured the essence of the night, a family’s century-long story distilled into gratitude, continuity, and quiet pride.
Founded in 1925 by Maurice Carbonnel, the company began as Destilerías Mauricio Carbonnel S.A., producing essential oils from Spain’s aromatic plants like lavender and rosemary. Through the Spanish Civil War and World War II, the family business endured, rooted in artisanal values.
In the 1960s, Francisco Carbonnel, the second generation, took over and rebranded the company as Carbonnel S.A., steering it toward fragrance composition. By the 1970s, Carbonnel had expanded into the Gulf, establishing deep ties with the region’s perfumery heritage, a relationship that endures today.
The 1980s and 1990s saw global recognition, with Carbonnel emerging as a leader in mukhallats and non-alcoholic fragrances. In 2000, the company inaugurated new headquarters in Barcelona, a modern space designed for innovation.
By the 2000s, Christian Carbonnel had joined the company, bringing a creative edge that bridged heritage and modernity. In 2008, he launched the brand into the niche perfumery world, later founding C de la Niche in 2019, a label dedicated to bespoke artistic fragrance.
Now, in 2025, Carbonnel celebrates a century of craftsmanship, innovation, and family continuity, a story of endurance and artistry that, much like its finest perfumes, lingers long after the evening fades.
