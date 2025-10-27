GOLD/FOREX
AMD Perfumes: A heritage reimagined

Each fragrance is composed as a sensory symphony - top notes, heart notes, and base notes

GN Focus Report
Hisham Junaid Dhamma, Creative Director, AMD Perfumes.
Hisham Junaid Dhamma, Creative Director, AMD Perfumes.

At AMD Perfumes (Abdul Mateen Dhamma Perfumes), fragrance is not merely crafted — it is composed as an ode to legacy, artistry, and evolution. The brand proudly celebrates the vision of its esteemed founder, Abdul Mateen Dhamma, whose mastery in the art of perfumery laid the foundation for an empire built on excellence, authenticity, and timeless allure. His enduring philosophy — that a fragrance should reflect emotion, identity, and memory — continues to inspire every creation that bears his name.

Now moving into its third generation, and with Hisham Junaid Dhamma as Creative Director, the house enters an exciting new era of reinvention. With fresh imagination and bold creative energy at the helm of innovation, AMD Perfumes is infusing contemporary artistry into a well-seasoned fragrance legacy. Fresh blood brings a modern sensibility to the brand’s deep-rooted traditions, ensuring that every scent speaks to a new generation while honouring the craftsmanship of the past.

Central to the brand’s evolution is its pioneering “Scent Architecture Strategy” — a distinctive creative framework that harmonises classic oriental depth with modern sophistication.

Each fragrance is composed as a sensory symphony: top notes that captivate instantly, heart notes that reveal emotion, and base notes that linger as a timeless signature.

From opulent oriental blends to avant-garde niche compositions, AMD Perfumes continues to redefine elegance for global connoisseurs. With heritage as its foundation and creativity as its compass, the brand stands as a symbol of legacy renewed — where every bottle tells a story of passion, precision, and perpetual innovation.

