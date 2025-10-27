At AMD Perfumes (Abdul Mateen Dhamma Perfumes), fragrance is not merely crafted — it is composed as an ode to legacy, artistry, and evolution. The brand proudly celebrates the vision of its esteemed founder, Abdul Mateen Dhamma, whose mastery in the art of perfumery laid the foundation for an empire built on excellence, authenticity, and timeless allure. His enduring philosophy — that a fragrance should reflect emotion, identity, and memory — continues to inspire every creation that bears his name.