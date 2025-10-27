Faridah Ajmal Perfume: Redefining luxury and sophistication in perfumes

Faridah’s collections reflect a harmonious balance of heritage and contemporary luxury
Faridah, the luxury perfume brand launched recently by Faridah Ajmal, Founder-Director of Faridah Ajmal Perfumes, has in a short span of time emerged a name synonymous with luxury and artistry in the world of fine fragrances.
A purely homegrown brand, Faridah seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, creating exquisite oriental and French-inspired perfumes for those who cherish elegance, individuality, and timeless sophistication.
The name Faridah, meaning “unique” in Arabic, perfectly embodies the brand’s philosophy. With over two decades of experience in the perfume industry, and belonging to a family deeply rooted in the art of perfumery, Ajmal has been personally involved in every aspect of the brand’s creation.
From conceptualisation and ingredient selection to blending, packaging, and the design of her flagship boutique on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, her touch defines the brand’s distinct identity.
Faridah’s collections reflect a harmonious balance of heritage and contemporary luxury. Signature ranges such as Maktub, Elements (inspired by Fire, Earth, Water, and Air), Royal Collection, Gems Collection, and His & Hers showcase refined craftsmanship. Complementing these are exquisite lines of Bakhoor, Oud Muhbarak, and Attars, celebrating the timeless essence of Middle Eastern perfumery through oud, floral, woody, and aromatic blends.
More than just another luxury fragrance label, Faridah is an expression of passion and artistry. Guided by its tagline, “Nurturing Passion,” the brand is dedicated to delivering excellence, emotional resonance, and a truly multi-sensory experience.
In 2023 and 2024, Faridah gained international attention as the official gifting partner for the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi, where its signature scents captivated Bollywood celebrities and global connoisseurs.
As the GCC’s fragrance industry continues to thrive, Faridah stands apart — female-led, innovative vision, and deeply authentic craftsmanship. With global expansion on the horizon, Ajmal’s dream is to see Faridah among the world’s top perfume houses within five years.
Experience Faridah, which is now available at www.faridah.com, and enter a world where luxury becomes an emotion. Also stay connected and inspired on: Instagram @faridahperfume
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox