Céline Dion revisits 1997 Oscars in Chanel gown that took 1,380 hours to make, with 6,000 jewels

The numbers show how much work went into it. According to Vogue, the gown took more than 1,380 hours to make and is covered in 6,000 jewels and 5,000 beads. The outlet broke down its construction as “an embroidered muslin, which encased a padded and corseted toile bustier. The neckline was detailed in raffia, and the whole piece was finished with glass crystal rhinestones, seed beads, and glass beads.”