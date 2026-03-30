GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Celine Dion announces comeback following health struggle

Dion disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Celine Dion
Celine Dion
AP

Singer Celine Dion on Monday announced her return to performing after a lengthy break prompted by a rare health condition, calling the comeback news revealed on her birthday "the best gift". 

Addressing fans in a video released on social media, the 58-year-old Canadian said her condition had improved and she would perform a series of shows in Paris beginning in September. 

"This year, I'm getting the best birthday gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again," she said. 

"I want to let you know that I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dion first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable autoimmune disorder.

The Quebec-born star was forced to cancel the remainder of her shows indefinitely.

Treatment can help alleviate symptoms of the condition that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs.

The 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion provided an intimate look at the charismatic performer's career and the severity of her pain from the condition, including suffering a seizure.

Despite the diagnosis, Dion vowed she would fight her way back to the stage.

"I'm not dead," the singer told AFP in 2024 on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of the documentary.

Later that year Dion sang from the Eiffel Tower for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, while athletes sailed down the river in pouring rain.

Singing again

Dion was launched onto the global stage in 1988 representing Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin.

Then aged 20, she sang Ne partez pas sans moi (Don't Leave Without Me), which won her the prize. 

The following year, Dion opened the TV extravaganza for host Switzerland with her winning French-language song. 

She then premiered the single Where Does My Heart Beat Now -- heralding her career switch into English, which set her on the path to global chart domination.

She has sold more than 260 million albums during a career spanning decades, and has won five Grammys -- two for My Heart Will Go On, the hit song from the 1997 epic Titanic.

On Monday, Dion told fans that she has continued to feel their support despite her years off stage. 

"Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe, and I'm truly so fortunate to have your support," she said, describing that she was now "singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing". 

Dion is set to perform 10 shows over five weeks at the Paris La Defense Arena beginning on September 12. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kpop group BTS perform during 'BTS The Comeback Live Arirang' concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2026.

BTS return to the stage amid record-breaking fan frenzy

4m read
Following a detailed examination, medical professionals confirmed a diagnosis of a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion.

BTS's RM suffers severe ankle injury ahead of comeback

2m read
BTS might have just revealed their official comeback date

BTS release trailer for Netflix comeback live special

2m read
South Africa's George Linde (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 1, 2026.

South Africa beat Zimbabwe ahead of New Zealand semis

2m read