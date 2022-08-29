Special health packages for students

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Burjeel Hospital, and Burjeel Day Surgery Centre in Abu Dhabi are offering special health check-up packages for kids. The packages include pediatric consultation, dental examination, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), RT-PCR, complete blood count, vitamin D, as well as dietician and ophthalmology consultations based on medical necessities.

Medeor Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are offering back-to-school check-up, which includes pediatric consultation, growth assessment, vision test and vitamin D test. The back-to-school program by Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, also offers special services for teachers, including walk-in priority, room upgrades, and discount on cash services for participating schools.

Fun workshops

BMC is organising new-age learning workshops and fun activities such as bouncing castle, face painting, and mascot entertainment for kids. To participate in these events or avail special packages, call 80023 or visit www.burjeelmedicalcity.com.

As part of the campaign, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomes children to the hospital with exciting and fun-filled games. Dr. Hussein Nasser Matlik, Consultant Pediatric Neurology and Head of Department, Burjeel Hospital, will lead the team.

Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island, is organizing free new-age learning workshops for kids in different subjects, including volcano dino land, mental mathematics, robotics, recycling, zumbini, music, gymnastics, and Karate. The initiative by the hospital features experiential learning over traditional methods to encourage children’s engagement and make learning fun for all. The week-long workshop will see experts taking classes and training the children to get them ready for school. For registrations, visit www.burjeel.com/burjeeldaysurgery/

Expert tips for a healthy school life

Dr Shwetha Vernekar Dr Shwetha Vernekar, Specialist Pediatrician, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi

Keep your overall wellbeing

• Participate in entertainment activities

• Gadget-free days

• Follow proper routine

Dr Hussein Nasser Matlik Dr Hussein Nasser Matlik, Consultant, Pediatric Neurology, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Follow a healthy diet

• Healthy breakfast

• Increase intake of fiber and high-quality protein

• Avoid fast food

Dr Prasanna K Shetty Dr Prasanna K Shetty, Specialist, Pediatrics, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island

Maintain personal hygiene

• Brush teeth twice a day

• Bathe every day to keep your body clean

• Wear clean undergarments and clothes

• Cut your nails regularly

Dr Saad Aziz Dr Saad Aziz, Medical Director & Pediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Manage your stress

• Sleep well

• Engage in physical activities

• Make time for fun activities

• Encourage outdoor activities

• Reduce screen time

Dr Deepak Gandhi Dr Deepak Gandhi, Specialist Pediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai

Sleep well and exercise

• Better memory and performance

• Better calorie control, lower risk of obesity, and related health problems