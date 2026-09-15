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Best Abu Dhabi cafés and workspaces for studying, freelancing and getting things done

These Abu Dhabi cafés and workspaces are worth a visit to study

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Best Abu Dhabi cafés and workspaces for studying, freelancing and getting things done
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If you need to finish an assignment, catching up on emails or just need somewhere to sit with your laptop for a few hours, finding the right spot can make all the difference. Abu Dhabi has plenty of cafés and flexible workspaces where you can grab a coffee, settle in and actually get things done.

Here are some cafés and workspaces around the city that are worth checking out when you need a study or work spot.

Nostalgia — The Galleria Al Maryah Island

If you like studying somewhere with a little more atmosphere, Nostalgia at The Galleria is an easy option. Grab your coffee, find a comfortable spot and get through whatever is sitting on your to-do list. It also works well when you need a break from studying and want to walk around the mall afterwards.

Where: The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island

Daily Press — Al Maryah Island

For a coffee-and-laptop kind of day, Daily Press is another spot to keep in mind. It’s a good option if you’re already around Al Maryah Island and want to combine work or studying with a few errands, a meal or simply a change of scenery.

Where: Al Maryah Island

WatchHouse — The Galleria Al Khail

WatchHouse is another option for those days when you want to get out of the house and work somewhere different. The Galleria Al Khail location gives you the option to settle in with a coffee while getting through your work or university tasks.

Where: Galleria Al Khail ( The Arcades )

Espresso Lab — Al Hisn

If your idea of a productive day starts with good coffee, Espresso Lab is one to add to the list. Located around Al Hisn, it’s convenient if you’re looking for somewhere central to sit down, open your laptop and focus for a while.

Where: Al Hisn ( Qasr Al Hisn )

Mill Café — Saadiyat Island

For a slower study session, head towards Saadiyat. Mill Café is a good choice if you want to escape the usual busy surroundings and make your study day feel a little more relaxed. Grab a coffee, open your laptop and settle into your work before exploring Saadiyat afterwards.

Where: Saadiyat Island

Ethr — Al Jubail

If you want your study session to come with a view, Ethr Al Jubail is a different kind of option. Surrounded by the quieter atmosphere of Al Jubail, it’s a nice choice when you want to step away from the usual city cafés and work somewhere that feels a little more peaceful.

Where: Al Jubail Island

Feels — Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Feels at Mamsha is another spot for anyone who likes working or studying somewhere with a relaxed outdoor feel. Once you’re done with your laptop, you’re already steps away from the beach and the rest of Mamsha, making it easy to turn a study session into a full afternoon out.

Where: Mamsha Al Saadiyat

James Café — Al Reem Island

For anyone living or studying around Al Reem, James Café is one to keep nearby. It’s a convenient option when you don’t want to travel across Abu Dhabi just to find somewhere to work, especially if you’re looking for a casual coffee stop where you can spend some time with your laptop.

Where: Al Reem Island ( Shams Boutik )

When you need more than a café

Sometimes you need more than a coffee, a table and a power socket. If you have meetings, need a proper desk or simply want a dedicated place to work, Abu Dhabi also has several flexible workspaces worth knowing about.

Cloud Spaces

Cloud Spaces is an option if you’re looking for a more structured work environment. The workspace offers private and shared offices, meeting rooms and flexible options for people who need somewhere to work for the day or longer.

With locations around Abu Dhabi, including the World Trade Centre Mall, Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall, it can be useful if you want a professional setup without committing to a traditional office.

Where: Multiple locations across Abu Dhabi

Haibu Space

Haibu Space is another option for those who prefer a dedicated workspace over a café. It offers shared and private offices, dedicated desks and meeting rooms, making it suitable for freelancers, students, entrepreneurs or anyone who needs a proper work setup.

It also has locations including Abu Dhabi Mall and Reem Mall.

Where: Abu Dhabi Mall and Reem Mall

Regus

If you need somewhere designed specifically for work, Regus offers private offices, shared workspaces and meeting rooms across Abu Dhabi. It’s particularly useful if you have a meeting to attend, need a quieter environment or want somewhere you can work for the day without relying on a café table.

Where: Multiple locations across Abu Dhabi

Madar 39 — Mina Zayed

For something a little different, Madar 39 in Mina Zayed is a creative space offering places to work and study, alongside offices, studios, programmes and events supporting creatives and entrepreneurs.

The coworking space is also listed as free to access, making it an interesting option for students and creatives looking for somewhere to work without paying for a café or coworking membership.

Where: Mina Zayed

Pick your study mood

Sometimes you need a quiet corner, sometimes you need good coffee and background noise, and sometimes you just need to leave your room before you get absolutely nothing done.

From Al Maryah Island and Al Reem to Saadiyat, Al Jubail and Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi has plenty of cafés and workspaces to rotate through depending on your mood and what you need to get done.

So grab your laptop, headphones and favourite coffee order. Your next study or work spot might be closer than you think.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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