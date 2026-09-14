East & West breaks ground on Rixos Al Reem residences in Abu Dhabi

The 386-unit project brings Abu Dhabi its first Rixos-branded waterfront residences
East & West Property Development has broken ground on Rixos Al Reem Residences, marking the start of construction on Abu Dhabi's first Rixos-branded residential project and one of the company's most significant milestones to date.
Held at the project site on Al Reem Island, the groundbreaking ceremony brought together East & West Property Development's senior leadership with project partners including Rixos Residences, Nationwide Middle East Properties, Aedas, HBA Residential, ABSONS General Contracting and Pioneer, underscoring the scale of the milestone for East & West and its expanding partner network in Abu Dhabi.
It is East & West Property Development's first branded residential project, and reflects the company's vision to create architecturally distinctive, hospitality-led communities that shape Abu Dhabi's evolving skyline and deliver long-term value for homeowners and investors. The milestone underscores East & West's confidence in Abu Dhabi as a long-term growth market and marks a significant step in the company's broader strategy to expand its footprint in the capital, building on a UAE portfolio that has delivered more than AED 10 billion in premium residential real estate.
East & West Property Development is the Abu Dhabi development arm of East & West Properties, established to deliver high-quality residential and mixed-use developments in the capital. The company focuses on architecturally distinctive, hospitality-led projects that combine premium living experiences with sustainable, long-term investment value.
A new address on Al Reem Island
Rixos Al Reem Residences will comprise 386 branded residences, from one- to four-bedroom apartments to signature loft units, on a waterfront site close to Abu Dhabi's city centre.
The development is designed by Aedas, with interiors by HBA Residential, bringing Rixos' hospitality-led design philosophy into a residential setting defined by personalised service, wellness and resort-inspired living. The result is a residential experience shaped by East & West's ambition to introduce a new benchmark for branded living on Abu Dhabi's waterfront.
Resort-style living, hospitality-led
Residents will have access to an extensive range of wellness, leisure and family-focused amenities, complemented by curated dining concepts and a comprehensive suite of hospitality-style services, including concierge, valet and 24-hour security. Owners will also receive exclusive privileges through Accor One Living, extending the Rixos hospitality experience beyond the residence itself and reflecting East & West's commitment to premium, service-led living.
Sabreen Khalifa Al Mansoori, Vice President of Strategic Sales & Market Integration and Managing Director, East & West Property Development, said: “Breaking ground on Rixos Al Reem Residences is an important milestone in our journey to deliver exceptional residential destinations in Abu Dhabi. It reflects our commitment to architectural excellence, premium hospitality and long-term investment value, and our confidence in Abu Dhabi's continued growth as a leading destination for living and investment – a growth we are proud to be part of.”
“Together with our partners, we are proud to bring to life a landmark waterfront destination that reflects East & West's ambition for Abu Dhabi, and our commitment to delivering excellence at every stage of this journey.”
Cenk Ünverdi, Chief Operating Officer, Rixos Hotels and All-Inclusive Collection, added: “This is an important milestone in bringing the Rixos residential experience to Abu Dhabi. Together with East & West Property Development, we are setting a new benchmark for branded living in the capital.”