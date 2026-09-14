East & West breaks ground on Rixos Al Reem residences in Abu Dhabi

It is East & West Property Development's first branded residential project, and reflects the company's vision to create architecturally distinctive, hospitality-led communities that shape Abu Dhabi's evolving skyline and deliver long-term value for homeowners and investors. The milestone underscores East & West's confidence in Abu Dhabi as a long-term growth market and marks a significant step in the company's broader strategy to expand its footprint in the capital, building on a UAE portfolio that has delivered more than AED 10 billion in premium residential real estate.