Beautyworld Middle East has returned to the UAE and the trade fair will celebrate its 25th edition with a perfume competition that seeks the participation of the public.
Seventeen leading international fragrance houses have created their interpretation of a signature scent for Beautyworld Middle East, being held until October 7 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Visitors of the show will be able to sample the 17 interpretations — displayed in unbranded bottles — and vote for the perfume that they feel best represents the annual event. Each perfume will also have the respective perfume house’s story behind the scent.
“For us, Beautyworld Middle East represents the spirit of uniting cultures, bringing people together, and blending flavours to create new, unique experiences,” said Nishaad Maniar, General Manager of Keva Fragrances in a statement. Talking about his brand’s concoction, he said: “With that in mind, our fragrance is a cocktail of traditional and modern notes, weaving together the East with the West to create an exotic whirlwind experience that carries the essence of a warm escape filled with unforgettable stories, perfectly capturing the spirit of the show.”
Nawin Arenja, General Manager of Düllberg Konzentra, said about their perfume: “We created a fragrance that captures the vibrant elements of Dubai and incorporates the region’s classic, luxurious notes paired with subtle European elegance.”
Taking a different approach, Expressions Parfumees put the spotlight on sustainability. Thierry Fleurichamp, Regional Head of Fragrances explained: “Our scent has been developed using sustainable raw materials, as we emphasise not only creativity but also ethical sourcing and environmentally-friendly ingredients, which we believe mirrors the spirit of the show.”
The winning fragrance house will scent a section of Beautyworld Middle East in 2022.
Beauty companies from more than 50 countries are participation at Beautyworld Middle East under the theme of “Rethink. Reinvent. Rediscover.” Go online to register to visit the event.