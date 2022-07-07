Head to Air Maniax and Street Maniax, a home-grown business and the UAE’s largest indoor family adventure park. These are known for hosting unforgettable birthday parties, social events, corporate events, school trips and so much more. Without a doubt, this is the coolest place to be this summer and is perfect for adrenaline lovers looking to have fun and stay active. Air Maniax is an indoor, air conditioned, inflatable adventure park with free parking – ideal for the whole family! Street Maniax is the award-winning trampoline and adventure park. Bring your friends for some non-stop fun!
This summer, Air Maniax and Street Maniax are running an action-packed summer camp to keep children entertained and active. They can even learn new skills from one of its expert coaches. Running from July 4 to August 26, from 8:30am to 2pm, and in all the branches of Air Maniax and Street Maniax in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the summer camp packages include lunch and beverages. They have lined up some fun-filled entertainment including creative art and craft, boxing and dance classes and a range of exciting games and prizes. Don’t miss out! Get in touch to find out more about the camp.
Dubai Air Maniax:
Email info@airmaniax.com Call 04 348 8981 | WhatsApp 050 770 1357
Dubai Street Maniax:
Email info@streetmaniax.com Call 04 328 3522 | WhatsApp 050 770 2491
Abu Dhabi Air Maniax,
Marina Mall:
Email ask@airmaniax.com Call 02 444 2938 | WhatsApp 050 770 2971
Abu Dhabi Air Maniax, Yas Mall:
Email yas@airmaniax.com |
Call 02 635 2544 | WhatsApp 050 692 0611
Escape the summer sun and have fun at the coolest spot in town! We look forward to welcoming you at any one of our parks located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.