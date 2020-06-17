It's the first wristwatch to use bronze for both its case and bracelet

The striking timepiece features a 43-mm-wide case, while the relief engraved bezel, crown, and chronograph pushers are cast in solid bronze. Image Credit: Supplied

Bronze has become the go-to case material for luxury brands looking to give their existing line-up an exciting new twist. One of the oldest metals known to man, bronze cases develop a patina over time due to oxidisation, a feature that makes each watch case age differently. Oris now steals a march on its competitors by introducing a chronograph with a case and bracelet made out of solid bronze, a first in the watch industry.

The Oris Hölstein Edition 2020 is based on the Swiss brand’s retro-styled Divers Sixty-Five Chronograph and is described by Oris as “the first in a series of limited edition pieces named in honour of the Swiss village… where the company was founded.” Oris has been making watches from the same factory in the northern Swiss town of Hölstein since 1904.

The case and bracelet are made out of solid bronze - a first in the watch industry. Image Credit: Supplied

This is a striking timepiece – the 43-mm-wide case, the relief engraved bezel, crown, and chronograph pushers are cast in solid bronze. Bronze watches tend to have stainless steel or titanium casebacks to prevent the skin from turning green due to oxidization. The solid bronze bracelet has no special coating to prevent oxidisation; Oris reckons this is part of the charm of the watch.

“Our customers know what bronze is and will be aware that if they have a bronze watch, they may get oxidisation on their skin. But, then you have a shower and it’s gone again. It’s part of the charm, and I’m sure they’ll appreciate it,” says Rolf Struder, Co-CEO of Oris.

Being a soft natural material, bronze was not strong enough to be used for the pins that hold the links together, or for the folding clasp. These, together with the watch’s caseback, are made of high-grade stainless steel. The case back is embossed with the Oris Bear, which has in recent years become a symbol of the Oris spirit.

In recent years, the Oris Bear has become a symbol of the Oris spirit, and it has been embossed on the case back. Image Credit: Supplied