Al Jazira Poultry Farms was the first egg production farm established in Dubai in the year 1999. Now it is the largest egg producer of the region and the most popular and trusted egg brand in the country.
Al Jazira Poultry is known to be the pioneer in innovation for a myriad of impactful contributions to the egg industry in the region, from being the first ones to brand eggs and introduce shrink-wrapped egg trays, see-through egg cartons made from recycled pet bottles to bringing nutrient-enriched eggs to this region. Apart from the all-time favourites like DHA Omega-3, Super Eggs enriched with Folic Acid, Lutein-enriched eggs, now recently launched free range eggs and organic eggs, which are the only freshest organic eggs available in the country have become another favourite of the consumers, Al Jazira Poultry farm have introduced two new additions to their vast portfolio of eggs.
The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of customers derives from their commitment to produce eggs following the best possible practices in farming and ensuring the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Al Jazira Poultry is certified for:
* Emirates Quality Mark (GSO 1002/2014/And 1:2015) from ESMA – Emirates Standardisation and Metrology Authority.
* Halal (GSO 2055-1:2015) from ESMA
* Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018)
* Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015)
* Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018)
* Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015)
* Customer Complaint Handling (ISO 10002:2018)
Vast fleet of temperature-controlled vehicles and a widespread network ensures that consumers find their favourite Al Jazira products at all of the hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores all across the country. For convenience of consumers, the company also has a dedicated team of customer service personnel and home delivery service to cater to the growing demand of shopping online. Its e-commerce platform consistently ensures efficient and timely delivery of freshest eggs, Chicken and other breakfast items directly from the farm to consumers doorstep on a daily basis.
Continuing the practice of innovations and improvements Al Jazira now offers two new innovative products:
1. Pasteurised eggs on demand directly to households, cafes, restaurants, and bakeries, etc. The reason for not making this product available on supermarket shelves is that on shelves the processed product might be touched by people and effectiveness of pasteurisation might be compromised and there is no way to avoid the possibility.
Therefore, the best way to ensure effectiveness of the process is to pasteurise eggs when needed and then directly deliver the pasteurised eggs for earliest consumption.
2. Smoked eggs — For people who love to barbeque and love smoke flavour food, these smoked eggs could another great way to enjoy eggs with any meal be it breakfast or supper. These smoked eggs offer enticing smoke fragrance and flavour.