Al Adil, the leading name in the UAE for Indian spices announced their Diwali offers, with a special emphasis on value for money Diwali shopping. Announcing this Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Adil Trading Co LLC, says that this is a season for great savings and more than 10,000 products are lined up to provide a wholesome Diwali experience this year. The product line-up includes specially designed diyas, a wide range of food products as well as a host of decoration items.
“For Indians, Diwali is one of the most important festivals. This is the time to recreate the Diwali magic of their hometown. It is also the time for the younger generation to understand the Indian culture and festive traditions. At Al Adil, we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that our Indian friends enjoy the festivities associated with Diwali in all its full fervour. We have a range of beautifully designed diyas that will add style and elegance when lit up in addition to the pooja plates and other related items,” says Dr Datar.
“We also have a wide range of decoration items specially designed to bring in the festive atmosphere. The decoration items include Diwali diyas, Diya Sada Panti, Diya Jaliya, Diya Ganesh, Diya Laxmi, Diya Naryal, Diya stand, Diya Firki pan, Diwali hanging thoran, Diwali cloth thoran, Haar, Diwali stickers, Laxmi pooja samagri set, Diwali pooja book, rangoli sticker long patti, rangoli sacha dibbi with colour, rangoli sachas, Diwali pooja plates, Sugandi utane, Radhika keshar/ chandan utane, rangoli colours, Diwali pooja photos, Akash Kandil and many more important and essential Diwali decorative and food items. We also have agarbatti stands, brass diya and brass chakli maker,” he adds.