A Dubai office Onam: Sadhya, jasmines and finding home away from home

There was a smell of flowers in the newsroom that day. And the excitement set in quickly, as we had pre-ordered the Sadhya for everyone in our team. Most of us are Malayalis and even those who weren’t, would never say no to a real feast. We laid out the banana leaves on tables in the canteen, and served each dish---I am not a real pro at it, so my teammate had to keep explaining the sequence of the dishes. And I remember the atmosphere vividly that day; there was a joy in the exhaustion of eating, and enjoying the Sadhya, so much so, that no one wanted to wanted to get back to work. I think I remember saying, “I need to just sleep, now.”