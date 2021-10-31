Diwali is an important festival for the Indian community and our business as well and we like to share this festive time with our customers. Like every year, we have curated a Diwali product range for this year as well and have something for everyone. Our Diwali range includes colorful clay diyas, candles, lights, rangoli colors, torans, sweets, chocolates and premium dry fruits.
Our delectable range of Goodness Sweets covers more than 100 flavours, freshly made every day by our specialised team of cooks from India. Our exclusive Diwali gift hampers include an assortment of products such as cookies, wafers, dates, coffee, tea, chocolates, candies, and chips of famous brands from India, ensuring to make you feel at home this festive season.
This Diwali, we also plan on spreading more joy with our Diwali Goodness Box campaign, in association with the Tarahum Charity Foundation, whereby each customer can visit our stores and donate an amount of Dh10. Each donation is contributed towards a Diwali Goodness Box that is gifted to charity. This campaign is valid until November 5, 2021.
We provide hassle-free home delivery service, so that our customers can experience convenient shopping and get their requirements delivered to their home, or deliver gifts to their dear ones. On behalf of everyone at Choithrams, I’d like to wish all our customers and readers a very Happy Diwali. May this festive season bring prosperity and happiness to all.