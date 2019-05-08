GN Focus looks at some top spots to go for a wholesome pre-dawn meal this Ramadan

Anantara Eastern Mangroves offers a nourishing suhour featuring set and la carte menus Image Credit: Supplied

Fairmont Fujairah

Its Thamella Hall, decorated in the style of a traditional majlis, offers a peaceful setting for a relaxing suhour. Choose from an à la carte menu of Pan-Arabian entrées, grilled dishes and decadent desserts. Every Thursday, the majlis will host an Emirati heritage expert to talk about the culture and tradition of the UAE.

Details: From 7.30pm to 2am; Call 09 204 1111

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Overlooking an infinity pool and lush mangroves, the elegant Anantara tent in Abu Dhabi (pictured above) offers a wholesome suhour, featuring both set and à la carte menus that include hot and cold meze, shawarma, saj and many more Arabian delicacies.

Details: Minimum spend of Dh90; from 10pm to 3am; Call 02 656 1000

Sky Lounge Thirty-One, Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel

Grand Millennium’s buffet is a great option for a laid-back suhour with family. Expect to find a range of wholesome dishes that are good to give you lasting energy through the hours of fasting. What makes the experience truly unique is the panoramic views of Abu Dhabi from the 31st floor.

Details: Dh75; from 8.30pm to 2am; Call 02 495 3916

Citymax Hotel Sharjah

Throughout Ramadan, Citymax offers a variety of light treats for suhour at its all-day dining venue, Citycafe.

Details: Dh35; from 2.30am to 5.30am; Call 06 598 5077

The Courtyard, Manzil Downtown

With a stunning al fresco setting, the Courtyard offers a great ambience for a family gathering over a hearty meal. For suhour, try the chef’s special creations of petit fare inspired by the mythical Silk Road, a great showcase of flavour-packed dishes from Europe, Asia and Africa.

Details: Dh95; children between six and 11 years get 50 per cent off and children under five dine free; from 10.30pm onwards; Call 04 428 5888.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Enjoy a rich selection of Middle Eastern dishes from Olea’s (pictured left) à la carte menu until the early hours of the morning, while an oud musician plays traditional tunes. Olea’s outdoor terrace features a bespoke tent, which has been outfitted with games to entertain guests till late into the night.

Details: From 9pm; Call 04 409 5111

3in1, Vida Downtown

Diners can eat suhour with friends and family in a contemporary atmosphere at 3in1. The menu features lamb kibbeh, meat sambousik, grilled halloumi, moutabal, chicken shish taouk, seafood mixed grill, lamb kofta, Umm Ali and baklava, available as part of its à la carte menu.

Details: From 10pm to 12am; Call 04 888 3444