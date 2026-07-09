Ate and crumbs is nothing to do with food, for starters, folks
I confess. I'm usually one of the last people to catch on to the ever-evolving internet slang. Back in 2016, I learned about FOMO entirely by accident, at a time when everyone seemed to be using it as though they’d always known what it meant. It popped up as a comment on one of my Facebook photos, and I remember staring at it before asking, “What is FOMO?”
My friend was appalled. "It's fear of missing out."
I nodded, with ten years of knowledge added to my lifespan.
And since then, different acronyms, words keep popping up on Twitter feeds. Who knew OOMF meant one of my followers? It doesn't mean 'oomph' factor? And TFW, which means...that feeling when.
To sum up in lingo that appears to be a series of random words strewn together and a few acronyms.... "It all sends me."
But if you’re trying to keep up with the internet’s ever-changing slang (and avoid accidentally using something completely wrong), here’s your guide.
PS: I drew the line at 6-7.
Ate
When someone did well. No crumbs left will be the follow up. It means, they did so well, that you have nothing else to say. It's nothing to do with food.
Amped
When your excitement levels are so high you’re basically vibrating.
Bae
A cute nickname for your favourite person, your partner, crush, or someone special.
Basic
A playful roast for someone who loves mainstream trends a little too much.
Bet
Gen Z’s way of saying “yes,” “sure,” or “challenge accepted.”
Bop
A song so good your playlist immediately makes room for it.
Boujee/Bougie
Fancy, luxurious, and a little extra.
Big yikes
For moments so awkward that a simple “yikes” doesn’t cover the damage.
Bruh
A word that can mean anything from “seriously?” to “you cannot be for real.”
Bussin’
When something, usually food, is ridiculously good.
Cap
A lie. If someone is 'capping,' they’re not telling the truth.
No cap
The honesty stamp: “I’m serious, no exaggeration.”
CEO
Not the person running a company; the person absolutely dominating a skill.
Camp
So dramatically weird, it becomes cool again.
Cancel culture
The internet’s way of calling out people, brands, or organisations for problematic behaviour.
Cheugy
Something that tried to be trendy… but the trend is done.
Clapback
A comeback so sharp it deserves its own applause.
Delulu
Short for delusional, usually used when someone is hilariously unrealistic but committed to the fantasy.
Dank
Something impressively good, high-quality, or elite.
Drip
A person’s style game.
E-boy/E-girl
Internet-born aesthetics with emo, goth, gaming, or alternative vibes.
Era
Your current life chapter, like your 'fitness era' or 'healing era.'
Extra
Someone who takes everything to maximum drama and honestly?
Fam
Friends who feel like family. Basically, your chosen crew.
Finna
A shortcut for “going to” or “about to.”
Ghosting
When someone disappears from your messages like they entered another dimension.
Glow up
A transformation so impressive everyone has to ask, “What changed?”
GOAT
Greatest Of All Time — reserved for absolute legends.
Gatekeep
Keeping something secret because you don’t want everyone else discovering it.
Guap
Money. Usually a lot of it.
High-key
When you’re very obviously into something — no hiding it.
Ick
That sudden moment when attraction disappears because someone did something painfully annoying.
I’m weak
Gen Z’s dramatic way of saying, “That is hilarious.”
IYKYK
“If you know, you know” — for inside jokes and exclusive knowledge.
It’s giving…
A way to describe someone’s vibe, energy, or aesthetic.
L
A loss. The opposite of a “W."
Living rent-free
When something stays stuck in your head without paying any mental rent.
Main character
Someone acting like life is their personal movie; confidently or dramatically.
No cap
A guarantee that someone is telling the truth.
Periodt
A dramatic full stop for emphasis. Conversation over.
Pick me
Someone trying very hard to win approval by acting “different” from everyone else.
Real
A quick way of saying, “I feel this completely.”
Red Flag
A warning sign that someone or something might be trouble.
Salty
Being annoyed, bitter, or jealous.
Sheesh
A hype reaction when something is impressive.
Sip tea
Sitting back and watching the drama unfold without getting involved.
Sis
A friendly way to address someone
Simp
Someone doing way too much for a crush who may not deserve it.
Situationship
More than friendship, less than a relationship — basically romantic confusion with Wi-Fi.
Slaps
Something that is exceptionally good, especially music.
Snack
Someone who looks extremely attractive.
Snatched
Looking flawless, especially when the outfit is on point.
Stan
A super-fan who is deeply obsessed (but hopefully not scary).
Sus
Short for suspicious — something feels a little off.
Take several seats
A polite-ish way of saying, “Please stop talking.”
TFW
“That feeling when…” usually followed by a painfully relatable moment.
Touch grass
A reminder to leave the internet and reconnect with reality.
Vibe check
Testing someone’s mood, energy, or overall vibe.
W
A win. A victory. A moment of greatness.
Woke
Being socially and politically aware.
This ain’t it, chief
A firm internet rejection: absolutely not.