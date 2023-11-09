All grand celebrations have one thing in common – lip-smacking food. This Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, which falls on November 12, restaurants across Dubai are getting into the act and serving up menus laden with special dishes and desserts. Most of these offerings are available for a limited time only, so book yourself a spot, grab your family and friends and have yourself a happy Diwali.
Chutney’s Restaurant
Get set for a treat like no other at Chutney’s at Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai. It’s got a Diwali special menu for diners until November 12 featuring signature dishes such as tikona chaat, dal bukhara, murgh nihari, biryani, and desserts including mawa ki gujia and gajar halwa. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals are available. Price: Dh150 for vegetarian and Dh160 for non-vegetarian. Lunch: noon - 3pm; Dinner: 7pm - 11.45pm
Armani/Amal
It’s not only a feast for the stomach but also one for the eyes at Armani Hotel’s Indian restaurant. Enjoy a three-course meal with delicacies such as bharwan paneer, achari kumbh, malai cod, crispy chicken bao, paneer methi chaman and berries cheesecake here. It’s only available on November 12, Diwali day, so book your spot now. Both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options are available, for Dh399.
Rang Mahal
This award-winning eatery, located in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, is serving up a nine-course treat on November 12 (it’ll be a regular on the menu thereafter). Some dishes on offer are pineapple carpaccio with warm sweet potato, seasoned yoghurt and tamarind chutney, and pistachio coated lamb chops. There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available. Price starts at Dh375; from 6pm onwards.
Shamiana
Indulge in a special Dubai brunch at Shamiana at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers this Diwali. The eatery will be plating up a selection of kebabs, Amritsari chole with kulcha, makhana mutter malai and kadi pakodi and biryani on November 11 and 12; from 12.30pm - 3.30pm.
Aamara
If you truly want to give yourself a royal experience, head on to Aamara at Voco Hotel, which is serving a 10-course Diwali tasting menu to its diners. On the list, available until November 16, are delectable dishes such as onion focaccia served with zaatar pesto hummus, butterfly prawns accompanied by mohmara chutney and candied walnuts, lamb seekh served with steamed bao and coleslaw, dulce panna cotta, roasted kataifi, and cream cheese ice cream. Price: Dh165.