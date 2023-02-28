Dubai: After a successful run, the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign came to an end this weekend. The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign started at the Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman on December 4, 2022. Aimed at increasing domestic tourism, the 2022 campaign was under the theme "Our Heritage". The focus was on highlighting the rich Emirati values and culture and its distinct features that include hospitality, tolerance and solidarity.
The current, and third, edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, raised the number of domestic tourists to 1.4 million, an increase of 8 percent over the previous edition. The campaign, additionally, raised the revenues of hotel establishments to Dh1.8 billion, compared to Dh1.5 billion in its second edition, marking an increase of 20 per cent.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, affirmed the success of the campaign in providing a unique experience for visitors based on the UAE tourism diversity, heritage and culture legacy. The campaign is in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to raise the contribution of tourism to the GDP to Dh450 billion in 2031.
The campaign is in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to raise the contribution of tourism to the GDP to Dh450 billion in 2031. In the latest edition, a new website was also launched for the initiative with various categories showcasing places to visit in the UAE.
The campaign’s website provides a map of the famous cycling paths in the country, as well as a number of UAE islands, which are considered among the most beautiful tourist destinations for visitors and tourists, in addition to a guide for places that allow caravan camping and its requirements. The site also has a section listing 'Hidden Gems'.