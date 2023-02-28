The iconic American rock band Guns N' Roses will perform at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on June 1 as part of their world tour. They performed last at the UAE capital in 2018. Their debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’, released in 1987, reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 a year after its release.
With several chart-topping hits under their belt, the band now comprises Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese. The band rose to fame performing a fusion of punk rock, blues rock, hard rock, heavy metal and glam metal.
Fans can expect to hear hits including ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, among others. The cinematic music video for ‘November Rain’ has surpassed 2 billion views, making it one of the most-viewed rock videos of all time.
Tickets will go on sale on March 3 at 12pm on www.livenation.me.
The rock and roll legends will visit the Middle East, Europe and North America as part of their global tour.
Their other key albums 'Use Your Illusion I' and 'Use Your Illusion II', recorded simultaneously and released in 1991, debuted at number two and number one on the Billboard 200 respectively and have sold a combined 35 million copies around the world.
The band has received at least four American Music and MTV Music awards.
Their discography comprises six studio albums, one live album, two compilation albums, four extended plays, 20 singles, one live album and 23 music videos.