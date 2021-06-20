Dubai: Want to try something crazy with your friends?
This summer, Ski Dubai will host the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze in partnership with Dubai Sports Council on Friday, 9 July. The unique competition will see 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai, hit the kicker and jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges who will decide the winners.
To enter, thrill-seekers over the age of 16 must register their team on the Red Bull website and submit a sketch of their costume and vehicle by Monday, June 28. Each team can consist of two or three members and the top 20 teams will be announced on the Red Bull website on Tuesday, June 29.
Red Bull Jump & Freeze is free to take part in and entrants will be in with a chance of winning a host of prizes including luxury hotel stays, passes for entertainment experiences including Ski Dubai, Dreamscape and VOX Cinemas as well as branded sports apparel and accessories.
Teams will be judged on costume creativity and overall performance at the live event at Ski Dubai on Friday, July 9 and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as for the most creative team.
Red Bull Jump & Freeze has previously taken place in outdoor ski resorts in Lebanon, Estonia, Lithuania and New Zealand, but this is the first time the event will be held indoors.
Key info:
Location: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Cost: Free
When: Friday, July 9, 2021