Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: guests will now have the rare chance to meet and interact with the first ever bearcat to live in the region.

Dubai’s only in-door rainforest, The Green Planet has added the new adorable animal to their collection.

Named after his fluffiness and cuteness, Fluffy is a two-year-old boy bearcat, or Binturong, and can live up to 25 years. His species have the name “bearcat” because of their cat-like-head, body like a bear and tail like a monkey. They are not actually related to a bear or a cat, they are in fact in the Viverridae family, an ancient group of small to medium sized mammals only found in Old World or eastern Hemisphere.

Image Credit: Supplied

Fluffy currently weighs just over 14kg but can grow to weigh up to 30kg and up to 80cm long, making him the largest animal to call The Green Planet home and the first ever bearcat to live in a large mixed species exhibit with so many other species of animals. This will also be the first time in the world that a multi-species rainforest biodome has introduced larger animals such as bearcats and lemurs.

Fluffy lets off a natural scent very similar to the smell of buttered popcorn. The Bearcat species have scent glands located under their tails and when those tails are dragged as they move to mark branches and foliage as their territory, they let off a scent reminiscent to the snack.

Guests can now have the opportunity to see Fluffy in his new Rainforest home enjoying his lazy tree top naps and eating his favorite food, such as bananas, grapes and apricots. Fluffy is also an omnivore which means he loves cooked chicken.

Key info: