The second supermoon of August will rise Thursday night, and it is bigger than the last one. The moon will be even closer the night of August 31 — a scant 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres) distant.
Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon. The moon will rise just after 7pm in the UAE, and here’s where you could head to for a moon-watching night out with family and friends.
Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park
Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park is holding a paid two-hour viewing session for the public which will include an explainer talk, telescope viewing and a photography session through the telescopes. Cost: General Tickets: Dh60, Kids (Under 13): Dh40
Kite Beach
Kite Beach is open 24 hours a day and free to enter making it perfect for a night out looking up at the skies. The beach also has many restaurants to catch dinner after watching the moon.
Dubai Creek
Head to the aptly named Viewing Point at Dubai Creek for a nice outdoor celestial session. If the humidity and heat get a bit muc, you could head over to one of the outlets in the harbor for air conditioning, food and refreshments.
Al Barsha Pond Park
Al Barsha Pond Park is another good spot to watch the supermoon. It offers an open and an unobstructed view of the sky, which will enhance your experience of observing the celestial event.
Al Sufouh beach
Located just before Hessa Street, Al Sufouh beach is a good spot to enjoy the blue moon. Since there are no restaurants nearby, make sure to stock up on water and food for an enjoyable viewing.
Jebel Ali Beach
Another option is to head to Jebel Ali Beach to enjoy the moon sighting but prep a goodie basket in advance for the best viewing experience. The entry is free, all you need to do is turn up.