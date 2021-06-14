Dubai: A cooking collaboration like no other, Chef Carlos De Garza of 3Fils and Chef Nicholas Reina of Bella have ingeniously combined elements from each cuisine to bring a unique 12-course tasting menu for a limited time only.
At a glance, these two culinary cultures may not seem entirely compatible at first, but there are many shared sensibilities beyond noodles. The 3FILS x Bella menu explores links between Italian and Asian flavours with a nod to their signature dishes.
The 12-course tasting menu begins with a shitake mushroom croissant with seaweed burnt cream followed by Uni with whipped burrata and Shio Kombu Jelly and an Otoro pizza is topped with a chilli emulsion and koji.
Other courses will see guests slurping on Tagliolini with a Japanese twist and a 72-hour braised short ribs with kalbi marinade with pickled apple and XO sauce. The desserts start with Miso crepes with Amarenti cherries dusted with Miso powder, a Timut frozen yoghurt drizzled with black cardamon oil and to end the menu, a Coffee Sorpresa.
The menu is designed to celebrate different ingredients and ways of cooking to bring a discovery experience to 3Fils and Bella guests.
Experience the 3FILS x Bella collaboration at 3FILS on June 21 and 22 and at Bella on June 28 and 29.
The 3Fils x Bella 12-course tasting menu is priced at Dh395 per person.