Here are 11 things going on in Dubai this weekend
FREE PASTA AT CASA MIA: The only thing more delicious than a flavorsome bowl of homemade pasta is flavorsome bowl of homemade pasta that is entirely free. Dubai’s oldest Italian restaurant- Casa Mia is offering diners complimentary dishes daily until June 26. The complimentary dishes on offer are traditional spaghetti with olive oil, garlic and chilli and Casa Mia’s famous Tiramisu. This offering is to mark the renewed look of the restaurant. Casa Mia is located at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and again from 7pm to 11.30pm.
TRY OUT THE NEW BUNKER ARCADE AT TOPGOLF: We didn’t think Topgolf Dubai could get any more fun but they launched The Bunker Arcade, which offers a host of classic arcade games including Slam n’ Jam, Gunman and Air Hockey and many more arcade games for all to enjoy. It’s the perfect spot to warm up the competition before the real game of Topgolf begins or to continue the friendly rivalry after your experience, to find out who is the ultimate winner in your gang. Be sure to enjoy some mini golf while you’re at The Bunker Arcade or indulge in The Bunker Cafes freak shakes, crepes and waffles.
JAZZ THURSDAYS IS BACK AT JONES THE GROCER: Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club, is bringing back their acclaimed Jazz Thursdays. The original cheese, grape and jazz evening is famously known amongst acquainted aficionados, as the ideal Thursday night kickoff for socialising, soulful music and the outstanding Jones signature cheese and grape selections. Taking place from 7.30pm to 11pm and priced at Dh199 per person the extensive branch of the Australian food emporium is offering diners for two hours, an unlimited and exceptional assortment of cheese boards, with four artisanal specialty cheeses and condiments that will undoubtedly satisfy even the most devoted fromage fan. The offer gets even better with the addition of a variety of house grapes and the smooth and soulful tones of a live jazz performer, elevating the evening experience to a new class of sophistication and savoir-faire.
PARTY AT 1OAK THIS SATURDAY: Relaunching this Saturday, The Late Late Brunch at 1OAK, guarantees a fabulous night out! 1OAK has a mix of incredible music, great service, a buzzing atmosphere and of course, a great Secret Parties offer! Party like a Rockstar this weekend, with unlimited beverage packages for Dh250 (ladies) and Dh300 (gents). Including flowing beverages and an incredible three course sharing menu. The Late Late Brunch at 1OAK takes place on Saturday from 9pm to 11pm at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel.
ENJOY SOME PSYCHOMACHIA ART: World renowned artist and NFT art pioneer in the Middle East, Kristel Bechara’s Gate Avenue gallery in DIFC showcasing her latest collection PSYCHOMACHIA is coming to an end in July 2021. Art aficionados and fans have two more months to view the latest collection, created in 2020/2021 amidst the pandemic, before it is replaced with another one of her latest collections. A series of paintings named after an epic poem from the 5th century AD by the Latin poet, Prudentius, PSYCHOMACHIA is considered one of the most influential works in medieval allegory, the themes and ideas explored in the poem, are timeless with its many verses being of great relevance particularly in today’s narrative.
HEAD DOWN TO NEOS NIGHTS AT ADDRESS DOWNTOWN: Summer is just about to get hotter with the new Neos Nights returning at Address Downtown. Offering an array of themed nights along with special nights for the Ladies, all with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain from its breath-taking location on the 63rd floor of Address Downtown. Neos Nights offers entertainment, especially crafted food and beverage offers for all taste buds. There will be no other place to be this summer than Neos. Happy Hours from 5pm to 7pm.
YOUR PASSPORT TO SUMMER DINING AT ARMANI DUBAI: Sample a collection of three-course summer set menus that showcase seasonal flavours from Italy, India and Japan. The signature style of Armani/Ristorante puts classic high-quality ingredients like fresh burrata and succulent roast pigeon centre stage. At Armani/Amal, aromatic turmeric and cumin scent the air with a colourful sharing menu offering tandoor specialities, creamy daal, slow-cooked spiced meats and vegetables that evoke the essence of India. And Armani/Hashi celebrates the artistry of Japanese cuisine and flavours with delights such as miso black cod, wagyu beef tataki and a triple mochi dessert. These special summer menus are priced at Dh299 for three courses.
JUMEIRAH ISLANDS CLUBHOUSE OFFICIALLY OPENS: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse (JIC), a new dining, lifestyle and fitness hub is now open. One of the most eagerly awaited hospitality launches of the year, JIC will deliver an exciting boost to the city’s hospitality sector. Open seven days a week from 8am till late, JIC’s collection of restaurants and leisure facilities will make it the ideal place to eat, drink, workout and socialize. At the newly opened JIC, SHG invites guests to enjoy homemade Italian favorites at Isola Ristorante, as well as comfort food at Joe’s Backyard Gastropub. Additionally, Joe’s Backyard Gastropub will serve diners with a menu of comfort-food paired alongside a range of drinks. Groups of friends can enjoy foosball, pool tables, darts and large screen TVs showing live sports. The eatery, which also boasts an outdoor terrace for winter, will be open to guests from 4pm to 1am during the week and from 12pm until 1am on weekends.
TRY OUT THE LEAN CO: Launching this week, The Lean Co. is the newest food delivery service on the block specialising in healthy, high protein meals, perfect for those looking to lose weight and want things to be kept simple. The Lean Co doesn’t overwhelm its customers with consultations, calorie-counting and macros, they keep things simple. Each dish on the menu has the amount of protein, carbs, fat and calories listed, so it’s up to each customer to track their daily intake, based on their daily needs. The concept is clear, the fresh ingredients, no preservatives, never frozen dishes, are delivered straight to the customer’s door. The meal plans include three meals and two snacks per day, for a 20-day plan, which costs Dh2,880 (Dh144 a day). For those not sure about whether to commit to the full 20 days, there’s a week plan available for Dh720.
CASA DE TAPAS LAUNCHES A NEW MENU: Located in the iconic Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Casa De Tapas is one of the best-known Spanish restaurants in Dubai, food lovers have been flocking there for over a decade. Chef Juan Ramon Sobero Llaca has created a new menu with a slew of hot and cold tapas, including crispy bread stuffed with braised oxtail and pickled onion, king crab with salsa, Galician-style octopus with confit potatoes and gambas al ajillo. A great selection of cheese and meat platters are available, as well as an impressive paella and vegan offering.
FREE COMEDY SHOW AT UBK: [u]bk at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the ultimate chill-out spot where an energetic atmosphere mixed with laid-back vibes takes centre stage, is hosting a Comedy Night on Saturday June 5, 2021. With a line-up of the best local standup talent, guests can wrap up their weekend with some giggles at JLT’s favourite social hangout. Commencing from 8pm, the Comedy Night will welcome guests without an entrance fee while Happy Hour drinks will be available all night long.
