Dubai: Tashas has opened their newest venue in Al Barsha. The menu for tashas Al Barsha features options that are both healthy and indulgent, perfect for week and weekend dining. Evoking comfort and warmth, the tashas “Classic” menu, offered at every location, serves up signature plates including Breakfast Royale, the Greenland Quesadilla, and the famous Butternut Salad.
This selection will be extended with an “Inspired By” menu, to be introduced at a later date, that will include new recipes designed specially for the new venue. Highlights include dishes such as Khachapuri, an oven baked bread filled with cheese and topped with bacon and egg and the Green Summer Salad with fresh prawns, edamame and miso with an herby green dressing.
Tashas is also pleased to introduce a range of house-made mocktails in a variety of flavours, including lemonade, a take on the classic paloma and a sparkling cold brew with hints of passion fruit.
The concept of the new Tashas is inspired by Le Jardin Secret in Marrakech playing on the greenery from the park and creating a sense of openness within the space, making it a perfect backdrop for your insta- stories.
The interiors are wrapped in bottle-green tiles and ornate balustrades, complimented by bold patterns and detailing of the upholstery, adding a quirky and light-hearted edge. Most of the elements in the space were sourced by Sideris on a trip to Morocco.
Location: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai
Cost: Approximatley Dh250 for two people
Timings: Open Daily form 9am to 10pm