Dubai: Every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre Bistro is hosting a chic new ladies’ night.
Combining their classic French cuisine, fine sips and a side of live tunes by a female DJ, the grand launch of Mademoiselle will take place on Wednesday, June 24.
This ladies night offers a three-course menu paired with four glasses of house pour, priced at Dh199 per person. Gents are also welcome to join for the evening and can avail the same three-course menu for Dh199, excluding grape.
On the menu, diners can expect to find a choice of starters including cured salmon with coriander aioli and pickled beets, or a healthy salad. For mains, the options include a serving of orzo risotto with tomato sauce and burrata or a wholesome, traditional dish of chicken blanquette. Concluding the meal, dessert options include a warm blueberry crumble with cinnamon ice cream or a selection of sorbet.
Attracting a well-heeled crowd, guests won’t feel out of place getting dressed up for the occasion.
Location: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard
Cost: Dh199 for a three-course meal including 4 glasses of grape.
Timings: Ladies night takes place every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre is open from 11am to 11pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 9am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday).