Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to bring their ‘Street Dancer 3D’ moves to Dubai in a special concert to be staged at Bollywood Parks.

The stars will be joined by actress Nora Fatehi, the upcoming film’s star cast, along with director Remo D’Souza at the January 17 ‘Street Dancer 3D Dance Masti’ event.

Also performing on the night will be singers Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, who will launch a new version of the former’s hit track ‘Lahore’, which is expected to feature in the dance film, out in the UAE on January 23.

The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ crew was also in Dubai last year to shoot a portion of the film at Bollywood Parks. Lead star Kapoor spoke about the film’s shoot at the special one year Expo 2020 countdown event last year, saying: “Hopefully all of you out there like to watch dance and love dance. We were here and we had a really, really good time shooting in Dubai — I have to say that the shots that we got here were amazing, and I’m just excited for everyone to see it,” said the 32-year-old actress at the time.

‘Street Dancer 3D’ also stars director-actor Prabhudeva in the film, which is centred on the lives of street dancers. In addition to Dubai, the film shot in Punjab and London.