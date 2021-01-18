British improv group The Noise Next Door will be trying to get audiences in splits as they bring their style of comedy — similar to hit show ‘Whose Line is it?’ — to Dubai over two nights.
Like in the improvisational comedy television show, the quartet will get suggestions from the audience and turn them into comedic scenes and songs at the drop of a hat.
The group — made up of Matt Grant, Tom Livingstone, Sam Pacelli and Robin Hatcher — appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2020 to showcase their unique brand of humour and got a roaring reaction.
They have sold out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 11 times and have appeared on numerous TV shows in the UK.
The Noise Next Door perform at Movenpick JBR, Dubai, at 8.30pm on January 28; and at Theatre by QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai, at 8.30pm on January 29. Tickets are priced at Dh160. There will also be two kid-friendly shows on January 29 at 10.30am and 3pm; tickets are Dh130.