There’s nothing quite like a good laugh to beat the COVID-19 blues and The Laughter Factory is here to help.
In their quest to “save the world from sadness,” the UAE comedy club has announced the line-up for its August stand-up tour. This comes after a sold-out tour in July.
Emerging Canadian star Dana Alexander, who has been described as ‘smart, irreverent and revolutionary', will bring her unique brand of humour to the stage. Alexander, who started doing stand-up at the age of 18, made her TV debut on ‘Russell Howard’s Good News’.
Next on the bill is Scottish comedian Leo Kearse, who performed in 20 countries in 2019. He’s known for his raw, bold, American-inspired comedy that has taken the big UK clubs by storm. He even had a viral moment with a video called ‘Extinction Rebellion’ that slammed “woke lefties”
British comic Eddy Brimson will be making his Laughter Factory debut (but it’s not his first time in Dubai). Brimson is known for his headline acts all over the world.
Shows start at 8.30pm and tickets are priced from Dh160. Social distancing requirements will be followed at the venues.
When and where?
Movenpick JBR: August 6 and 7
Zabeel House, by Jumeriah The Greens: August 12
Grand Millennium Barsha Heights: August 13 and 14