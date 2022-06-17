The Circle of Grey, an online community for those 60 and over, is hosting an online event on June 26 called the Great Big Talent Show where the elderly can share their abilities with the world.

Whether it’s an 83-year-old lady who has never acted before, a 73-year-old who loves to sing or a 68-year-old woman who is a skilled dancer, many people from all over the world will get a chance to showcase what they love.

Left to right top row: Malcolm Pereira, Tony Rodrigues, Merle D’Souza, Jane Braganza, Berlinda Caldeira and Antoinette Saldanha. Left to right middle row: Lina Vaz, Fatima Coutinho, Lorraine Noronha, Marion Rodrigues, Llewelyn Rego, Rosa da Silva and Odette Gomes. Left to right bottom row: Barbara D’mello, Lulita Carvalho, Sabrina Couto, Farida Irani, Francis Cardoso and Aleeta D’souza. Image Credit: Supplied

“It was an amazing experience working with the amigos. Not only because they are super-talented but also because they are so warm, appreciative, understanding and loving,” said Maria Rego Menezes, Founder of Circle of Grey, in a statement. “Despite so many network issues and technological challenges, they never gave up and were so willing to learn. They wanted to give their best by all means and that’s exactly what they did.”

Sophia Gonsalves, Co-Founder Circle of Grey, said: “It’s amazing to see our senior amigos exude so much talent and vibrancy. We were happy to be able to provide a platform with Circle of Grey’s Great Big Talent Show for them to showcase their creative geniuses. It gives me such joy to be able to help behind the scenes and support in this endeavour.”

The Great Big Talent Show, directed by Anthea Mendonca, features three short skits (‘Ageing Gracefully’, ‘At the Bus Stop’ and ‘Road Trip’), two dances (‘Summer Holiday’ and ‘Bus Stop’), a musical piece as well as comedy segments.

“It was a fun experience teaching my group the dance,” said Orlene Lourenco, Head of Events at Circle of Grey. “I was pleasantly surprised to see how quickly they picked up all the steps and how nimble they were on their feet. The acting duo were also pros and required very little coaching. I was touched with their enthusiasm and willingness to learn even at their age.”