Fans eager to catch Trevor Noah live in Abu Dhabi will have to wait a while with organisers confirming the stand-up comedian’s UAE outing has been postponed.
The South African comedian, known for his political rhetoric on ‘The Daily Show’, was to perform on Yas Island on December 21 before suffering a heath setback pertaining to his vocal chords.
Yas Island issued a statement on its official website.
“Due to unforeseen health issues, the Trevor Noah show scheduled for Friday Dec 21st at the du Forum has been postponed to a future date,” the notice read. “We are working with the organisers to find the best suitable show date in 2019, which will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”
The notice further stated that ticket holders will find their purchase ‘automatically transferred over to new dates in 2019’. “However, if you would like a refund, please contact Ticketmaster directly,” the notice further read.
Earlier this month, Noah cancelled a string of shows to give time for his vocal chords to heal. In a statement issued on his social media, the comedian apologised to his fans over his health, which has even affected ‘The Daily Show’.
“As you’ll know when you watch ‘The Daily Show’ tonight, I don’t have a voice right now,” he posted on December 4 on Twitter. “I thought that my vocal chords were healed but according to the doctor, flying 36 hours and hosting a giant concert in South Africa didn’t help me.
“So now if I want to get better I have to take it seriously so that I can perform at 100 per cent on my new tour next year. I hate cancelling shows but I also hate the idea of losing my voice forever so I’m postponing all this year’s stand up shows and working hard on rehabbing my voice. I’m gonna be like The Rock but in a voice gym. Thank you again for the love and support. I appreciate you [sic].”
Noah was at the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival held in South Africa on December 1.
During his appearance on ‘The Daily Show’s’ December 5 broadcast on Comedy Central, Noah tag-teamed with comedian Michael Kosta. While Noah stayed silent through the show, Kosta spoke on his behalf.
Noah is no stranger to the UAE, with his latest appearance being in March this year when he hosted the Global Teacher Prize ceremony at Atlantis The Palm Jumeirah.
In an exclusive chat with Gulf News tabloid! at the time, Noah spoke about returning to the city for future stand-up comedy shows. “I will come to Dubai as long as Dubai will have me. I love doing comedy out there. I love how diverse it is. The city is always on my radar whenever the opportunity arises,” he said.