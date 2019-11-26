Travis Scott Image Credit: Washington Post

Rapper Travis Scott will no longer be headlining the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert on Friday, November 29, according to an update by Yasalam on its official website and social media.

American rappers Gucci Mane and Future will replace the headliner at the du Arena.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Travis Scott will not be able to perform at the Friday Yasalam After-Race Concert,” tweeted Yasalam. “But Mask Off! Get ready to party & serve the base with @1future & @gucci1017, the double headers for the Friday 29 Nov #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam2019 After-Race Concert.”

No further details have been provided for the cancellation.

In an officialy statement, Yasalam further stated: "Future and Gucci Man have been lined up to join the internationally-renowned DJ Marshmello playing Thursday 28th November, US singer Lana Del Rey playing Saturday 30th November, with global rock legends The Killers closing out the weekend on Sunday 1st December."

The F1 website has also updated the new acts for the November 29 gig, stating: “Expect an explosive set by Future, American rapper, songwriter, and record producer at du Arena on Friday 29th November. Renowned for his masterful use of technology, which is credited for helping to change the sound of rap music. He promises to get the crowd going with hits like ‘Mask Off’, ‘Jumpman’ and songs from his latest hit 2019 album, ‘The Wizrd’.”

Meanwhile, Radric Delantic Davis, known professionally as Gucci Mane, has pioneered the hip hop sub-genre of trap music in the 2000s and 2010s.