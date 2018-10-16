What is Sole DXB?
Sole DXB, a three-night cultural festival, and one of Dubai Calendars big events of the season, will return to the UAE once again, with a roster of events relating to hip hop, fashion, art and basketball.
When does it take place?
Running from December 6 until 8, the event will see activations from popular sporting retailers including adidas, Reebok and Puma, with launches that include new offerings from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand.
What are the location and timings?
Sole DXB will be held at Dubai Design District (d3), with doors opening at 6pm on December 6, and the event running until 10pm. On December 7 and 8, the event will run from noon until 10pm.
How much does it cost?
Single-day tickets for Sole DXB start from Dh195. The event is open from 12pm to 10pm on December 7 and 8.
What is the theme and focus this year?
This year, Sole DXB will focus on what’s next from around the globe, setting its sights on youth culture and trends across fashion, art and music in emerging markets. The event will also pay homage to the 30th anniversary of the second Summer of Love with the aim to promote independent brands and the next generation of creators and artists from South Africa, India, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and more.
“We made multiple trips to Cape Town and Johannesburg, connecting with designers, artists, musicians, creators in each city, learning their stories and digging into their culture. We feel that South Africa is a good representation of what street culture looks like when it’s still organic, in cities with rich and complicated histories. South Africa’s recent past has given voice to a new generation of creators, that are forming ideas shaped by race, culture and identity,” Raj Malhotra, Co-Founder of Sole DXB, said in a statement.
What are the musical acts this year?
Live performers are the beating pulse of the event, and this year promises to be no different, from experimental neo soul duo Lion Babe (fronted by actress Vanessa William’s daughter) to the critically acclaimed rapper Nas.
Here’s your guide to who’s who on stage — plus, a couple of secrets on how you can embed yourself with hip hop royalty.
Performing artists include:
Friday (Dec 7)
AKA — 4.30pm (Reebok Space)
Reem Ekay — 6.30pm (Main Stage)
Chyno — 7pm (Main Stage)
Sho Madjozi — 7.30pm (Main Stage)
Slowthai — 8pm (Main Stage)
Blood Orange — 9pm (Main Stage)
Giggs — 9.30pm (Main Stage)
Saturday (Dec 8)
DaniLeigh — 5.30pm (at Puma Space)
Zenden Lavon — 7pm (Main Stage)
Abra — 7.30pm (Main Stage)
YoungstaCPT — 8pm (Main Stage)
Roxanne Shante — 8.30pm (Main Stage)
Lion Babe — 9pm (Main Stage)
Nas — 9.30pm (Main Stage)
Wear the Crown ft. Biggie Smalls
Talk the Talk Feat. Yasiin Bey
What else can I do at the event?
The event will also include the Sole Ball Above All Classic, a basketball tournament, along with a sneaker swap, where people will have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade footwear from leading collectors in the region.
