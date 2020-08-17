The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) has been postponed until next year.
To protect public safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers FUNN have announced that the eighth edition of SIFF will now take place in October of 2021.
SIFF first took place in 2013. Through the annual event, festival organisers FUNN aim to grow the skillsets of creative artists in the region through talks, workshops and screenings.
Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SIFF, said: “While our mission is to stimulate and nurture the artistic capabilities of our young generations through SIFF and other events we organise, it is our responsibility to provide a safe environment for our audiences and guests during this global crisis. We stand in solidarity with the victims of COVID-19 and those who are fighting the disease, and our primary consideration now is towards the safety and well-being of our audiences, global visitors, staff and the larger UAE community.”