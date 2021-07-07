UK comedian Russell Kane is set to make his return to Dubai for a headline show on September 29.
Kane first brought his award-winning brand of comedy to the city in 2017 as part of the DXBLaughs series.
Tickets to the show at Dubai Opera go on sale on July 8 at 8am.
Apart from being a stand-up comic, Kane is known for his stints as an actor, author and scriptwriter. He has also has hosted shows such as BBC’s ‘Live At The Electric’.
“Dubai! I cannot wait to be back to see you all in September at the Dubai Opera,” he said in a statement.
Kane previously won Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award within one year.
Tickets are priced starting from Dh150 and are available in socially-distanced groups of twos, threes and fours.