Get your cameras ready because the ‘Moments’ annual photography competition is back.
The contest held by National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai is one of the largest photography competitions in the Middle East and North Africa.
This year, it is being held under the theme ‘2020 Moments’. The competition is open until October 15 and budding photographers can submit up to 10 images to the website.
Participants can submit their ‘moments’ of our changing world, from ‘Passed Moments’ to ‘Postponed Moments’ and ‘Inspired Moments’, on www.natgeo-moments.com.
Photographers — whether using their phone or professional camera — are encouraged to use their tools and talents to capture a world that has forever changed due to current circumstances.
Since its inception in 2010, the competition has had over 250,000 entries.
This year’s judging panel will feature Mohammad Muheisen, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and National Geographic photographer and Hussam R Abdulqader, CMO, Almarai.
For more information, visit www.natgeo-moments.com