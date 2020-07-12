The Laughter Factory is opening back up on Thursday and Irish comedian Danny O’Briend, former estate agent and BBC presenter Nick Page, and rising star Peter Flanagan are all on the bill.
The Laughter Factory has teamed up with the Dubai Summer Surprises for a five-night comedy tour, ‘Time to Test Positive, for Laughter’, from July 16 to July 24.
On July 16 and 17, the comedians will perform at Movenpick JBR. The tour will then take over Zabeel House, by Jumeriah The Greens, on July 22.
Finally, the comics will take the stage at Grand Millennium Barsha Heights on July 23 and 24.
Tickets to the shows, to be bought online in advance, are Dh160; however, attendees must also purchase a ‘compulsory meal’ at the venue via credit card. Main course prices are Dh60 at Movenpick, Dh140 at Zabeel House and Dh35 at Grand Millenium.