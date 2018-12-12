“It is very exciting to be in Saudi right now. Obviously, it will be my first time there and it’s definitely exciting for me to get in touch with my fans there for the first time,” enthused Derulo in an exclusive chat. “To have your feet on the soil is a really big deal. It’s an incredible thing. You know, as the world continues to change and becomes a more comfortable place, it is important that we show love for each other; and part of that comes from music.”