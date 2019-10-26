The UAE sets out trick or treat with ghoulish fun for Halloween

Get ready for a scary good time as the UAE pulls out all the stops to celebrate Halloween this year.

From haunted experiences to zombie flash mobs, there’s fun to be had by the whole family. Gulf News tabloid! puts together the ultimate guide for a ghoulish time.

ABU DHABI

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Spend a night at the Abu Dhabi hotel and attend a Halloween set-up by the Pool Deck. The October 31 Thursday BBQ Night, featuring Latin-inspired cuisine, will have an added touch of Halloween in the food and ambience. Guests are encouraged to put on their most terrifying costumes.

To complete the night, entertainment will be presented by a series of live performers, animators and a DJ. From 7pm to midnight, starting at Dh225.

Halloween Brunch at Casa de Cuba

The Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi hotspot is hosting a Halloween-themed brunch on November 1 with a headline performance from Ibiza’s Jonathan Ulysses.

The Day of the Dead brunch runs from 6pm to 9pm, with packages starting from Dh299, inclusive of unlimited beverages and four courses. A Candypants Halloween brunch is also at the same venue a night earlier, from 8pm to 11pm, priced at Dh299, offering the same deal.

DUBAI

KidZania

From October 24 to November 9, KidZania is hosting a Spooky Fun Festival at both its Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations that will offer Halloween-themed activities for kids to celebrate the festival.

At KidZania Dubai, kids can enter a haunted house full of activities, read a Halloween script at the radio and TV stations, enjoy spooky art and crafts, as well as attend a Halloween-themed street dance at the acting academy.

Zombie fun will be taking over at KidZania Abu Dhabi this Halloween. Be it learning the ‘Thriller’ dance or zombie Zumba.

KidZania tickets start at Dh75.

#WowJBR Halloween Celebration

The #WowJBR Halloween event will take place from 6pm on 31st October through to 2nd November. The spooky 1.2km promenade will be taken over by characters such as Hannibal Lector, the Joker, Phantom of the Opera and Samara from The Ring movies for Halloween. Retailers will also welcome little trick or treaters with plenty of candy (and maybe a few tricks). If you hear a phone ring near Rimal Plaza, make sure you pick up for a chance to win prizes.

Ever played the Claw Machine game? Visitors can now become The Human Claw themselves with an activation that straps participants up, raises them in the air and then lowers them over the prize pit for a chance to grab as much as they can.

Across JBR, various workshops hosted in kids’ zones will take care of little monsters, including DIY Halloween crafts from making treat bags, mason jars and pumpkin painting. There’s also a slime workshop where kids can make their own glow in the dark goo to take home, and party games with a petrifying host.

Dozens of prizes can be claimed across JBR’s extensive line-up of retailers from restaurants, fashion and beauty stores and more.

The #WowJBR Halloween event will be free to attend for all

La Tablita

The Mexican restaurant at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights is hosting a night of ‘Dia de los Muertos’ or ‘Day of the Dead’ on October 31.

The night will feature a Mexican buffet with traditional street food favourites and an open bar of select beverages. Menu highlights include tamales, tacos, zesty ceviche, chiles rellenos, as well as chips and guacamole.

Games, face painting and costumes, in addition to a mariachi singer and DJ, will accompany the night. The evening is open for families and children.

The meal is priced at Dh200 per person; add Dh80 for select beverages.

La Carnita

La Carnita

The Intercontinental Dubai Marina hotspot is celebrating the Day of the Dead on November 1, between 1pm and 5pm.

La Carnita will be hosting a Mexican fiesta, with tacos, nachos and more. Packages start at Dh299.

The Haunted Garden at Flair No.5

Get into the groove at the Ritz Carlton DIFC on November 1 as the new season kicks off at this outdoor terrace during its spooky makeover. Check out the DJ spinning party tunes. All between 1pm and 5pm, with food deals starting at Dh299.

Phantom of the Palace

After his stint at the Dubai Opera, the Phantom will be making his final appearance at the Palace Hotel in the Kempinski for a Halloween soiree. Masks, Halloween decor and themed food are all on the agenda. Live music from the in-house band. On November 1, between 1pm and 5pm, starting at Dh299.

The Freak show Circus Brunch at Paru

The party kicks off at Caesars Resort, Bluewaters Island on November 1 between 1 and 5pm with this Secret Circus Brunch at Paru. Think Cirque du Soleil style shows and you’re on the right track. With Japanese food and beverage stands throughout, this terrace is one for the ‘gram. Starting at Dh299.

Ribs & Brews

Party lovers can head to Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City to indulge in spooky drinks with a special buy two get one free deal on a zombie creation beverage. Wear your best fancy-dress costume and get a free welcome drink on entry.

Until October 31, from 7pm until late.

McGettigan’s

The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah venue is promising fiendish fun on October 31. Dress to impress in your most frightening costume and be in with the chance of winning thousands of dirhams worth of prizes. Indulge in three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dh169. From 8pm to 11pm.

Garden Bar

Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall of The Emirates is decking up for Halloween with decorations, music and scary films playing in the bar. Tables will feature carved pumpkins with candles and special Halloween-themed snacks, including ‘blood-soaked’ popcorn. On October 31 from 6pm until late.

Pumpkin Party at Atlantis Kids Club

Why should adults have all the fun? Kids between the ages of 3 and 12 years can also spend an evening of ghoulish dances, pumpkin painting, decorating, encounters with ghastly creatures, haunted pumpkin games, spooky snacks and freaky fun.

On October 31, from 5pm to 8pm at Atlantis The Palm. Cost is Dh250 per child.

The Haunted Chambers — Day of the Dead

Take part in the Day of the Dead festivities at The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Don’t forget to wear your costumes to win prizes. Adults pay Dh85 and child under 12 years enters for free with a paying adult.

Family film fest

Head down to the Royal Beach to experience our outdoor cinema while enjoying some refreshments and all the views the Atlantis has to offer. On November 2, at 7pm. Entry is free.

Zombieland Party

Atlantis The Palm is hosting its Zombieland party on October 31. Expect zombies lurking in the dark, creepy funfair acts and scary clowns. Also party on to the beats of DJ Chuckie.

From 7pm to 3am; ladies enter for free before 9pm. Tickets priced at Dh150.

Halloween BBQ Night at The Edge

Get ready for a frightful night at The Edge for the whole family with a collection of spooky, fun, creepy dishes at this Atlantis The Palm hotspot. On October 31, from 7pm to 10pm. Priced at Dh250 per person excluding beverages, while children between ages 4 and 11 years pay Dh125.

Halloween Family Friday Brunch — Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Celebrate Halloween with an array of treats and get complimentary access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium, along with a kids Halloween-themed culinary masterclass to keep your little ones busy.

On November 1 from 12.30pm to 4pm, starting at Dh240 per person with soft beverages.

St Trop

Celebrate Halloween by joining this spooktacular party at Waldorf Astoria DIFC’s new rooftop lounge, St Trop. As the venue transforms into a haunted hangout, come dressed in your scariest costume and be prepared for a night of spooky drinks and food.

On October 31, from 7pm to 2am. Entry is free.

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach

Warrior Grooves are set to return to Barasti Beach for a Halloween bash on October 31. Backed by Barasti resident DJs Greg Stainer and Tom Ferguson.

Offering free entry all day long, party goers are encouraged to unleash their inner Harley Quinn, dust off that bloodied nurses’ outfit or chuck on a witch hat and get down from 9pm to be in with a chance to win beverages.

At the Barasti Pool & Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina on October 31, from 11am.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

The annual Festival of Fright returns to the Dubai indoor theme park on October 31. The park will shed its skin to reveal haunted old tombstones and a ‘forbidden wasteland of nightmare’ that you can witness at a price of Dh125.

In addition, all of IMG Worlds of Adventure’s rides and attractions will be available, plus more than 500 zombies will roam around the park. A manhunt will provide entertainment as guests make their way through narrow tunnels with darkness and suspense.

The entertainment will include live music by DJ Blizz playing Halloween tracks. There will also be a haunted parade and a zombie flash mob. The event is set to start at 8pm until 1am.

Burger & Lobster

This spooky season, it’s all treats but no tricks at Burger and Lobster with three mini dishes, two sides and a dessert; all crafted Halloween-style, priced at Dh84. On October 30, from noon until midnight and the following day from noon until 3pm.

The Loft

Party with the Phantom of the rooftop at The Loft, Dubai Opera. The Halloween party will offer gourmet eats, free-flowing beverages and a chance to win a bottle of something special for going overboard with your costume.

In celebration of the popular musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ playing at Dubai Opera, this Halloween bash draws inspiration from it. It will be hosted on October 31 from 9pm, priced at Dh249 for unlimited beverages and gourmet nibbles until midnight. Add an additional Dh99 for bonus drinks until doors close.

Dhow & Frankenstein Party

On October 31, the Dhow & Anchor at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel will host its Halloween special from 6pm onwards. Dress up for Halloween and stand to win prizes. Entry is free.

Coya Dubai’s Spirited Bash

The Peruvian social hub is throwing its Halloween party on October 30 in Dubai. Expect a theatrical celebration with inspiration drawn from the restaurant’s Latin American heritage.

Party is free to attend and its dinner menu will also be available separately before the Halloween festivities. The party kicks off at 9pm.

Last Exit Dubai’s Action Park

The Last Exit pit stop is readying to open the doors to its Action Park — a new indoor and outdoor entertainment concept.

The attraction will include a paintball park, an upside down house and The Smash Room. The latter will open its doors on October 31, in time for Halloween. Relieve some of that pent-up stress of the highway by breaking computers, plates and a variety of glass or electrical items to smithereens. Visitors can choose from any of the five stress-releasing packages.

Halloween at The City Grill

The South African steakhouse, located at The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, is all set to kick off the celebrations on October 31, from 5pm until midnight. For Dh270, indulge in a three-course food menu along with a flaming dragon beverage.

Zoco Gets Spooked

Sharpen your fangs for a Halloween celebration, Mexican style. The Atrium, Al Habtoor City’s Latin American diner will be hosting a two-day event with offers on food and drinks. Party lovers can dress for the occasion at Zoco’s Halloween costume party on October 31. The first 100 guests will be treated to a complimentary portion of tamales. Those who dress up for Halloween can avail a 30 per cent discount on food. All they have to do is, take a picture of themselves and tag the restaurant on Instagram. There will also be live music.

Deliveroo adds Spooky Sushi

Deliveroo adds Spooky Sushi

Deliveroo and Sushi Nations have partnered to create a limited-edition Halloween inspired sushi. The team at Sushi Nations has recreated their signature items for a special Halloween sushi box where customers will find every item in its spookiest form.

The Spooky Sushi will be sold in a box of 10 pieces and will be available on October 31 for Dh30.

Halloween Dinner at Fogueira

The Brazilian restaurant at Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach is hosting a special themed dinner on October 31 at 7pm, priced at Dh249 for an all you can eat dinner.

Thrilling Play dates at Reform Social & Grill

This Halloween, Reform Social & Grill is hosting a Play date for the kids. From 2pm to 7pm, can indulge in fun kids activities by the crafty station, including getting stuck in some gooey Halloween slime and more.

From 9am to 6pm there will be a pop-up market inside the gastropub as well. Free to attend.

Gaucho’s Gruesome Brunch

The Argentinian style restaurant is celebrating Halloween with its ‘Gruesome Double Brunch’ on November 1.

Diners can sink their teeth into braised beef back ribs glazed in hoisin and chilli orange sauce, ancho rib-eye or black truffle risotto. Located in DIFC, the brunch runs from noon to 3.30pm or 8pm to 11.30pm. Prices start at Dh390.

Museum of Illusions Keeps it Real

The Dubai venue is set to ‘go dark’ with a line-up of tricks and treats for the family. Offering kids a 50 per cent discount on tickets from October 31 through to November 2, the museum will also be fitted out with Halloween-inspired props as well as a friendly ghost — or vampire — who may creep up on visitors as they enjoy the rotating Vortex Tunnel or step into the Infinity Room of mirrors. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh80 per person and Dh60 for children; family package tickets are available at Dh225.

The QE2 Halloween Brunch

Brunch goers can eat, drink and be scary at the QE2 Halloween brunch. Think jelly spiders, smoking dishes, grisly fingers, pumpkin carvings and more on the menu. For an additional Dh55, children can take part in the haunted tour below decks whilst the adults enjoy free-flowing beverages and live music from the resident band. There will be prizes for the scariest adults and children costumes.

On November 1, from 1 to 4pm at Lido Restaurant, Quarter Deck, starting at Dh225.

Set a World Record at Wafi

Be part of a Guinness World Record attempt at Wafi Mall with the most number of people dressed up as mummies in three minutes on October 31. The record attempt will take place at 4pm and you can view for free.

Float Away with Spice Island

The popular restaurant is hosting an ‘IT’-themed Halloween dinner and brunch for Halloween on October 31, from 6.30 until 11.30 and on November 1, from noon until 4pm.

Prices for the Crowne Plaza Dubai — Deira deal start at Dh129.

The Smash Room

The Smash Room

Until November 2, hit back at angry zombies prowling at The Smash Room. A tailored Halloween package is priced at Dh197.

Fright Nights at Motiongate

Adults can have their own frightful fun until November 9 at the theme park with three different scare zones to try out. Put on your best Halloween costume and enjoy interactive photo booths, a ‘Scary Sewer’ and zombies.

Until November 2, kids can get dressed up in their spookiest outfits and go Trick or Treating through the theme park or enjoy tales at the Witch’s Story Telling. Tickets start at Dh275 for adults.

Legoland Goes ‘Brick or Treat’

Until November 2, try out the new ‘Brick or Treat’ experience with Haribo at Legoland and enter its Cobweb Castle, with themed activities for the family.

There will be a dance party, a chance to go trick or treat and grab bags of candy.

The park’s Monster Disco returns for two nights, on October 31 and November 1, from 7 to 9pm. Tickets to the theme park start at Dh275.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Family Friendly Spooks at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah

On October 31, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa will mark the return of its Monster House Celebrations for young ones. The hotel’s Kids Club is will host a full day of activities on October 31.

Games, a skeleton yoga, Halloween crafts, painting, a dancing zombie show and Trick or Treating, all features on the agenda, from 9.30am to 8.30pm.