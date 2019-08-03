Catch the last day of DSS sales in Dubai or a dates and honey festival in Ajman

ABU DHABI

Shopping Discounts

Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi is offering customers a chance to win Dh10,000 in gift cards to spend across stores in the mall. As part of the Retail Abu Dhabi initiative, customers who spend Dh200 in a single transaction until August 30 will enter into a daily draw with a chance of winning the gift cards to spend in stores across the mall.

+ marinamall.ae

Art Lab Pop-Up

While parents are shopping, the little ones can get creative and pick up new skills at My City Centre Masdar’s Art Lab pop up. Kids can stimulate their minds with a range of activities, including glass painting, tape art, straw painting, thumbprint painting, flower making, quilling and yarn art. The range of artistic workshops will run from 4pm until 10pm Sunday to Wednesday and from 4pm until 11pm Thursday to Saturday.

Call 02-6135644

Around the World

Until August 9, experience the ‘Around the World Festival’, giving visitors a chance to explore other cultures at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. Prizes to be won as well with 10 customers selected daily to win gifts up to the value of Dh500.

+ bawadimall.com

DUBAI

DSS’s Final Day

Modesh DSS mascot seen hanging at deira city center during Dubai Summer Surprise in dubai Photo: Gulf News Archive/Javed Nawab

To celebrate six weeks of summer discounts, the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) final weekend sale ends today across participating malls and outlets, with brands offering up to 90 per cent in discounts across retail brands in the city.

+ visitdubai.com

Final Day of Fortnite Party

Gamers can enjoy the final day of the ‘Fortnite Summer Party’ gaming event taking place at Dubai Festival City Mall. Fans will be able to meet the Fortnite characters, participate in challenges and compete with some regional content creators. All starting at 3pm today.

+ facebook.com/DubaiFestivalCityMall

Ripe Market

Head indoors for the tree lined atrium at Times Square Center, where the alfresco market experience brings wares by local artisans and designers. Find a selection of wares including organic skincare products, handbags, and rustic homeware, to handmade jewellery. There’ll also be pop-up yoga and fitness classes. Between 10am and 5pm every Saturday.

+ facebook.com/ripemarket

Movie Time at Bollywood Parks

Jason Statham and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Bollywood Parks and Resorts is hosting a screening of ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ at Rajmahal Theatre, and giving access to the park prior to the screening, all for Dh60.

Call 800-2629464

Foster and Adoption Day

Stray Dogs Center Umm Al Quwain and and Pet World UAE are hosting its ‘Foster and Adoption Day’ today. Whether your are looking for your forever friend or looking to help with temporarily head to Pet World, The Springs Souk between 2pm and 6pm. More information online.

+ facebook.com/petworlduae

Meet the DC Superheroes

City Centre Mirdif is hosting shows featuring the Justice League superheroes. Today is the last day to see them. Performances at 3pm, 5pm and 7.45pm.

Call 04-6023000

SHARJAH

The Circus Comes to the Mall

See acrobats and other attractions as part of a circus act that will perform at Oasis Mall, Sharjah today. The free-to-attend musical show kicks off at 4.30pm.

+ facebook.com/OasisMalls

Summer Fun

Al Majaz Waterfront has launched its annual ‘Summer Fun’ programme, offering entertaining activities for both children and adults, daily from 5pm until 10pm, until the end of August. Children will be able to play at the Foam Cannon, an inflatable water slide and pool and enjoy daily musical parties with a bubble machine at the Mini Splash Park.

+ almajaz.ae

Meet the Powerpuff Girls and Ben 10

Fans of arts and crafts, bring out your creative side at the Powerpuff Girls-themed arts and crafts zone with drawing, colouring and painting activities with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. Also a Ben 10-themed football zone, a free play football pitch. At the Cartoon Network’s fun zone at Expo Centre Sharjah. Entry is Dh35. Until August 17.

+ expo-centre.ae

AJMAN

NAT_110727_AJMANDATES 27th JULY 2011 NATION Dates, during the Liwa Ajman Date Festival 2011 at Ajman Festival City, Ajman. PHOTO:AHMED RAMZAN

Dates and Honey Festival

It’s the final day of the Ajman Honey Festival and the Liwa Ajman Dates Festival, taking place at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, Ajman. It opens to the public at 10am. More details online.