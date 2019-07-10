Catch Hala Al Turk perform live in Dubai or Ariel take to the stage in Sharjah

The Little Mermarid Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Costume Adventure at Louvre

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum has launched a ‘Costume Adventure’, an interactive adventure game inspired by clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a unique challenge for children aged 4-10 years to complete through interactive digital displays. Open until May 31, 2020. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket Dh63. Museum’s admission is free for children under the age of 13.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

New Menu at the Movies

Michelin-starred Chef Gary Rhodes has unveiled the new Gold by Rhodes menu with healthier and lighter meals at Vox Cinemas, in addition to vegan options and vegetarian dishes. The menu is available in Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, along with City Centre Deira, City Centre Sharjah, BurJuman, City Centre Fujairah and Al Hamra Mall Ras Al Khaimah.

+ voxcinemas.com

Summer Camp

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled the programme for the 2019 MAKTABA Summer Camp for children and young adults, under the theme ‘When I Grow Up’. Taking place until August 8 in Khalifa Park, Al Bahia, Al Wathba, Zayed Central and Al Marfa libraries, this year’s theme focuses on future professions. Workshops will cover reading, design, paramedic skills, recycling, Arabic calligraphy, blogging, puppet making, music, agriculture and culinary skills. Prices vary.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Reading Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with Yas Mall, is hosting a ‘Reading for All’ exhibition until July 20, to encourage a love of reading. Kalima and Esdarat will showcase more than 700 children’s and young-adult books, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on purchases. From 10am until 11pm.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Dubai

Hala Al Turk Live

Young pop star Hala Al Turk to perform tonight at 7pm at Modhesh World at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The free-to-enter concert will see the Arab singer perform her newest tracks.

+ modheshworld.com

Comedy Night

Homegrown stand-up comedian Ali Al Sayed will perform on Saturday at Warehouse Four, Al Quoz. Al Sayed’s stand-up show will take place at 7pm, with tickets starting at Dh125.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Kunal Kamra Live

The Indian comedian and host of the comedy show ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal!’, will perform at Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts, tomorrow. Tickets to the Rajmahal Theatre show start at Dh75 and are available online. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. The show will be in a mix of Hindi and English. Due to the mature content, the show is rated PG-18.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Unladylike Comedy

Indian-born, American immigrant living in the Middle East, Arzoo is bombarded with mixed messages on how to be a proper lady. In her debut comedy special, Unladylike, Arzoo will tackle the hilarity of her struggle to be a modern woman. At Junction, Alserkal Avenue from 8pm onwards.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Park House Brunch

Available daily at their cafe on Kite Beach, Park House breakfast brunch starts from Dh55 for adults for three breakfast items and a drink, and Dh25 for kids for one breakfast item, juice and an ice-lolly. The menu inlcudes beetroot avocado toast, pancakes, along with vegan dishes, pastries and more. From 7am until 8pm until end of September.

+ parkhouse.ae

Rooftop Brunch

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights has rolled out Eve’s rooftop brunch on Fridays from 5pm to 9pm at Dh250 per person. On the 34th floor.

Call 04 553 1214

The Huddle Brunch

This late brunch, which starts at 8pm on Thursdays, features pub games and pizza slices served alongside bottomless wings. At Citymax Al Barsha at the Mall

Until 10pm at Dh159 per person.

+ citymaxhotels.com

Italian Fare

BiCE restaurant in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is open for its last summer brunch this Friday. From 12.30pm until 4pm, the afternoon will feature live stations serving lamb chops, buratta, along with other antipasti dishes. From Dh250 per person. Children under six years dine for free.

Call 04 318 2520

Summer Brunch

The Great Waldorf Astoria Summer Brunch runs every Friday until August 30, from 1pm until 4pm at Mezzerie. Brunch starts at Dh199 per person inclusive of soft beverages at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah.

Call 04 818 2222

Lobster Night

Lobsterlicious is a night for seafood lovers to have their fill of Canadian lobster cooked to perfection, accompanied by Fine de Claire oysters and marbled wagyu beef. Every Thursday between 6pm and 11pm at Dunes Cafe, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, from Dh395 per person.

Call 04 405 2703

Staycation Deal

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery, Palm Jumeirah has a summer offer for UAE residents, with a Dh599++ staycation for two, which includes an overnight stay in a classic room with sea view, followed by a healthy breakfast for two at Vibe, an in-body analysis and mini consultation with wellness expert, lunch or dinner for two and a morning yoga or fitness session. The deal is valid until August 31.

Call 04 524 7777

Seafood Night

Eat & Meat at The H Dubai hosts seafood night every Thursday from 8pm until 11pm for Dh275, including soft beverages. Upgrade to an unlimited house beverage package for an additional Dh50.

Call 04 501 8623

All-Day Breakfast

Perry & Blackwelder’s have launched a new weekend breakfast available on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. Breakfast options include: all day breakfast of sausage and black pudding, complemented with baked beans, hash browns, grilled tomato, mushrooms and toast, baked apple Texas toast and more. At Madinat Jumeirah.

Call 04 432 3232

Take That

The screening of the boy band’s ‘2019 Greatest Hits’ tour will take place tonight only at two Roxy Cinemas locations — The Beach and City Walk — at 8.15pm. Tickets are Dh75. Reservations are available online.

+ theroxycinemas.com

Coffee Time

To celebrate one year on the Palm Jumeirah, Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge has a ‘Dh14.50 Day’ at their location in Golden Mile Galleria. Customers can order a latte, cappuccino, americano, or espresso for Dh14.50 today. The offer also applies to Mokha’s signature desserts. The offer is available all day, 7am to 10pm.

Call 04 425 4067

Summerland Fun

City Centre Me’aisem is bringing back ‘Summerland’, a specially designed indoor tropical paradise with activities and interactive games. Shop for Dh200 to enter. Until August 4

+ citycentremirdif.com

Kebab Day

In celebration of National Kebab Day, Kaftan La Mer is giving out free doner kebab sandwiches today to the first 50 people to walk into the restaurant. Say ‘Happy International Kebab Day’ to redeem. Offer available between 11am and 7pm.

Call 04 344 6288

Sharjah

The Little Mermaid

The classic Hans Christian Anderson tale The Little Mermaid will get its own live-action stage remake at Sharjah’s Masrah Al Qasba Theatre for three days, starting today. The show is based on the Disney animated film. Today’s show will be staged at 7pm and the shows tomorrow and Saturday will be performed at 5pm and 8pm, respectively. Tickets priced at Dh45 and available online.

Call: 06 506 7000

Noor Island Camp

From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling, crafts, and a nature-inspired jewellery design with Lia Staehlin. Programme runs until August 31. Prices vary.

Call 06 506 7000

Photography Initiative

Vantage Point Sharjah 7 (VPS7, which runs unil October 6, is the Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual photography initiative. This year for the first time, VPS7 is offering both local and international photographers the opportunity to participate in the exhibition. This initiative aims to foster photographers’ development and creativity.

+ sharjahart.org

Flea Market

Al Majaz night flea market will be held tomorrow from 6pm until 10pm to nab a bargain on pre-loved items.

+ facebook.com/dubaifleamarket

Colouring at a Cafe

Every Saturday, Library Cafe at Four Points Sheraton Sharjah is hosting colouring sessions at 3pm, for adults and children.

Join in with a Dh20 participation fee, which will be donated to the Sharjah Charity International.

Call 06 513 1000

Ras Al Khaimah

New DJ on the Decks

Pura Vida at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa has DJ Wilmer Duran taking up residency at the venue, spinning Latin, Caribbean and reggae beats on the Feeling Irie nights every day of the week, except Tuesdays. From 7pm until 2am.

Call 07 228 8844

Puro Cafe gets Arty

Puro Cafe and Terrace is featuring a series of veritable galleries by 14 UAE-based artists, along with exhibitions and interactive workshops. Until July 28; free to attend.

+ rasalkhaimah.ae

Week ahead

Full Moon Yoga

On July 16 Saadiyat Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi will host a 75 minutes session from 7.30pm until 9pm to harness the moon’s energy. A guided meditation class will be led by both Craig and Sarah Jane from Bodyism Saadiyat. Charges from Dh100.

+ jumeirah.com

Crazy Cars

Marina Mall Abu Dhabi now has a miniature indoor Go-Karting facility for those aged between 5 to 12 years.

Packages start at Dh25 for five minutes. Open daily from 10am to 10 pm on weekdays and 10am to midnight on weekends.

+ marinamall.ae

Koubba Bar Night

A new Gents’ Night has launched at Koubba Bar, Jumeirah Al Qasr. Every Tuesday evening, from opening to close, gentlemen can get four classic beverages for Dh160. Between 5pm and 3am.

Call 04 432 3232

Curry Night

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill at Emirates Hills is offering a selection of classic curries to enjoy with your choice of sides. Guests can enjoy chicken korma, lamb rogan josh, or a vegetable curry to be enjoyed with traditional sides such as pilaf rice, Bombay potato, crispy poppadum’s and mango chutney. From Dh99 between 5pm and 11.30pm.

+ reformsocialgrill.ae

Asian Nights

Tuck into an Asian buffet at Lido, aboard the QE2. On Wednesdays, samples dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, Singapore, China, Japan, Indonesia and beyond. From 7pm until 11pm

at Dh125 per person and Dh65 for children below 12 years. Children under four years eat for free.