Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

‘Talaya Al-Layl’ Theatre Performance

Head to the Cultural Foundation tonight to catch this Arabic play, presented by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theatre. The play narrates the story of a father’s dominance over his children, while tackling issues that arise from technology and other societal concerns. From 8 to 10pm. Tickets priced at Dh30.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Ibn Battuta Show

Ibn Battuta Show.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi Arabic and Performing Arts departments present The Man Who Walked Across The World, a story that chronicles the journey of Arab explorer Ibn Battuta. The performance kicks off tonight at 6pmat Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. Entry is free; register to attend.

+ cranleigh.ae

Last Chance for F1 Tickets

Organisers have revealed the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grandstand tickets are almost sold out, with fewer than 2,000 tickets left. The F1 weekend kicks off on November 28 and concludes on December 1, with performances by DJ and producer Marshmello, hip hop’s Travis Scott, US singer Lana Del Rey and The Killers. All this happening on Yas Island’s Yas Marina Circuit and the du Arena. Tickets from Dh1,250.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

Ladies Night

Head to Ornina Arabian Lounge for a taste of a Moroccan Ladies Night with Arabic food, water views and unlimited free house beverages for ladies. You can also see belly dancing. At Al Bandar, from 7pm to 2am,

Call 050 6969312

Full Moon Zumba

Dance, shake and jump to the beat, beneath the starry sky at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers tonight, as the hotel hosts its first full moon Zumba session on the beach. From 6.30pm a special guest Zumba teacher from Vogue Fitness will host a 60-minute alfresco class. Registration is essential. Bottled water will be provided, Guests are encouraged to bring a towel. Priced at Dh50 per person.

Call 02-8115858

DUBAI

Dubai International Motor Show

Car enthusiasts in the region get the chance to feast their eyes on all the best the automotive industry has to offer at the Dubai International Motor Show taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event kicks off today and will go on till 18th November. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The Dubai International Motor Show opens today at the Dubai World Trade Centre with deals and launches aplenty. AGMC is showcasing two new additions to its X-range – the BMW X7 M50i and the BMW X6 M50i, plus the Individual M850i xDrive Coupe Night Sky. The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is also coming to the 15th edition of the biennial event, which ends Saturday. Other highlights include a visit by motorsport mogul Eddie Jordan on Thursday and Friday. Also check out the supercar alley to see a limited edition Bugatti Veyron and the $10 million Lamborghini Veneno. Also try out virtual reality test drives, check out Augmented Reality Concept Car launches and see the Virgin Hyperloop One concept up close. The event is open from 1 to 9pm. Tickets start at Dh20.

+ dubaimotorshow.com

Starboy Night

White Dubai is launching its new Starboy Dubai experience tonight, featuring Nigerian singer, songwriter Teni, R&B rapper Skales and hip hop star Ice Prince. Featuring free entry and beverages for ladies all night and unlimited sushi from 10pm to 1am. Open until 4am at Meydan Racecourse.

Call 050-4430933

Simon Rimmer in Dubai

Head over to The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina and get a chance to meet the man himself, who is bringing the festive spirit with him. The Scene has been transformed into a winter wonderland during his visit, which lasts until Friday. Rimmer is hosting a special menu with a selection of new signature dishes. From 7pm.

Call 04-4222328

Barbershop Deals

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays through November, Distillery, Downtown Dubai is hosting Movember deals with free barbershop sessions, at 8pm. Movember menu includes half a kilo of BBQ beef ribs, build-your-own hotdogs, and a fish and chip burger. Men also get a discount card that unlocks 25 per cent off their bill after four visits this month.

+ distillerydubai.com

Dubai Fitness Challenge Events

Flow Talk Series

Taking place at 6.30pm today at Flow in Emirates Towers Boulevard, the free-to-attend talk will focus on the Dubai Fitness Challenge and physical and mental health. Speakers include Maria Abi Hanna, a licensed dietitian and eating disorder practitioner; Domia Economides, an award-winning athlete and female personal trainer; Gbemi Giwa, a fitness blogger and millennial entrepreneur; Nikita Phulwani, a plus-size blogger; and Samia Kallidis, a strength and conditioning coach (pictured). The quintet will be joined by Marcus Smith, a Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019 ambassador who will serve as panel moderator.

Call 04-3198767

One Central

Until Thursday, enjoy free classes at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre from 7am to 8.30pm. Classes include Zumba, along with a running zone, table tennis, and Ride, Climb & Lift classes in association with 1Beat. Details online.