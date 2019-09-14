From Mexican Independence Day offers to quiz nights, here are our top picks for the day

milky way at dawn and silhouette of a telescope Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ABU DHABI

Art Exhibitions

Warehouse421 is hosting new exhibitions, Community & Critique: Salama bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship (SEAF) 2018/19 Cohort 6 and Hollowed by Emirati visual artist, Maitha Abdalla. The former runs until November 24, while Hollowed will run until October 13 and it presents a film installation created by Abdalla.

Call 02-676 8803

Steak Promotion

Head to The Foundry, Southern Sun, Abu Dhabi for its new steaks and grapes promotion. Choose from Australian Stanbroke grain fed rib eye 250gm or South African Karan grain fed sirloin 250gm, inclusive of mash potatoes, grilled asparagus, onion rings and pepper sauce to share. Plus one bottle of grape per couple. Daily from 6 to 10.30pm (except Thursdays) for Dh299 per couple.

Call 02-8184888

Yoga in the Park

Yoga at Umm Al Emarat Park is held every Sunday and Wednesday with the beginner-friendly outdoor classes from 7pm on the Park’s grounds by the Wisdom Garden. The classes, led by yoga instructor Neli Merris of Seven Wellness, feature a blend of Hatha Yoga asanas and breath-synchronised Vinyasa flows. Class (Dh60) will close with a guided meditation.

+ neli@sevenwellness.ae

DUBAI

Quiz Night

Flex your thinking muscles every Sunday at 8pm at The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City and win prizes in the bargain.

Call 04-4370022

Jam Nights

Rock Nation Jam Nights are returning to Lucky Voice every Sunday. Get 20 per cent off food and beverages from 7pm to 3am.

Call 800-58559

‘It’ at Dubai Opera

The evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to torment the grown-up members of the Losers’ Club. Catch It: Chapter Two at Dubai Opera tonight at 8pm. Film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Skarsgard. Tickets from Dh60.

+ dubaiopera.com

Mexican Independence Day

Grab a sombrero and celebrate the day at Tortuga, Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah. Guests can shimmy to a live Mariachi band and feast on an unlimited spread of delights such as ceviches, tacos, quesadillas and guacamole from the traditional Mexican buffet. At Dh225 per person, inclusive of soft drinks, and Dh395 per person with cocktails. From 7pm to midnight.

Call 04-3666152

Mexican Week

It’s time to fiesta yet again at Zoco. Enjoy offers on food and drinks from 5pm to 1am. Feast on Dh10 tacos with beverage offers. At, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, until tomorrow.

Call 04-4370044

Fiesta Time

Mariachi musicians playing music Image Credit: Getty Images

Enjoy Mexican Independence Day at the week-long fiesta at Puerto 99 in Bluewaters Island and Meshico, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Until Wednesday, both venues will serve a complimentary beverage from 11pm, with Dh10 drinks through the week. Limited edition tacos on offer as well at Dh20 all week. With live performances from the Nortenos and Mariachi band.

Call 04-5576627

Film Screening: ‘Diego Maradona’

September continues at Cinema Akil with Diego Maradona, a film directed by Asif Kapadia, which is constructed from over 500 hours of footage. The documentary centres on the career of the controversial football player. Screens until September 28 at 7pm and 9.45pm. Tickets priced at Dh52.50. At Alserkal Avenue.

+ cinemaakil.com

Out of Office Night

Head to Bar 51, Voco Hotel tonight for its ‘Out of Office Night’ on Sundays from 5pm to midnight. Get 51 per cent off the total bill.

Call 04-3080490

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Star-gazing

Jupiter and Saturn have risen above Al Wadi Desert night sky for a limited time and here’s your chance to observe the planets. Astronomy experts at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert will guide you through a session using a telescope. Priced at Dh350 per couple, or Dh235 per adult and Dh175 per child. Lasts 45 Minutes from 8pm.

+ facebook.com/ritz- carltonalwadidesert

Shuck Up Oysters

Lexington Grill at Waldorf Astoria is serving Normandy Oysters in three ways: classic, baked or with bubbles. Prices start from Dh70 onwards All through September and October between 7pm and 11pm.